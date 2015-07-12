Preview: White Sox at Cubs

Jose Quintana has a tough act to follow, as the left-hander takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday with the team having allowed only one run over its past three games. Quintana will try to pitch the White Sox to a fifth consecutive victory and a three-game sweep of the host Chicago Cubs.

The White Sox have allowed two runs or fewer in nine of their last 11 games following a 5-1 victory Saturday. They’ve also won nine of their last 11, climbing within three games of .500 for the first time since June 12. The Cubs, meanwhile, have dropped three straight, and their bats have gone cold against their crosstown rivals. After managing only three hits in a 1-0 loss in Friday’s series opener, the Cubs had six hits Saturday but left seven men on base and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago (White Sox), ABC 7 (Cubs)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (4-8, 3.69 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (9-5, 2.80)

Quintana is putting together another solid season but has been plagued by a lack of run support. The 26-year-old Colombian has recorded eight straight quality starts but has only two wins over that span despite a 2.70 ERA. He took the loss last time out despite holding Toronto to two runs and four hits over eight innings with eight strikeouts.

Arrieta has won three straight decisions and recorded four consecutive quality starts. The 29-year-old beat St. Louis last time out, allowing two runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings, and he has not allowed a homer in his last four starts. Arrieta is 1-1 with a 5.49 ERA in four starts against the White Sox and was tagged for four runs (three earned) in four innings in the only meeting last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs C Miguel Montero left Saturday’s game with a jammed left thumb and could go on the disabled list with C David Ross eligible and medically cleared to return from the 7-day concussion DL.

2. White Sox DH/1B Jose Abreu is riding a 13-game hitting streak, the fifth streak of 13 games or longer in his two-year career.

3. Arrieta is trying to become the first Cubs pitcher with 10 wins before the All-Star break since Carlos Zambrano and Ryan Dempster did so in 2008.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, White Sox 2