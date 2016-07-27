Preview: White Sox at Cubs

The Chicago White Sox have a long way to go to get back in the American League Central race, but they’re back to .500 and are riding their longest winning streak since early May. The visiting White Sox look to keep the hot streak going and lock up the season series against the crosstown-rival Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox have won four straight, matching their longest streak since May 6-9, while the first-place Cubs have dropped three of their last four. After leaving 11 men on base in Monday’s 5-4 loss, the Cubs’ offensive woes took on another form Tuesday as they managed only four hits – all singles – in a 3-0 defeat. The Cubs will be eager to get back to the North Side, where they are 30-16, and the homecoming will be especially welcome for right-hander Jason Hammel, who is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in eight home starts. Since interleague play began in 1997, 61 of the 106 meetings between the crosstown rivals have been decided by three runs or fewer.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago (White Sox), WGN (Cubs)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Anthony Ranaudo (1-0, 17.18 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (9-5, 3.35)

Ranaudo was acquired from Texas on May 12 and is set to make his White Sox debut. The 6-7, 26-year-old was roughed up in two relief appearances for the Rangers and is making his first big-league start since June of 2015. Ranaudo has never faced the Cubs.

Hammel seems to have turned things around after a six-start winless streak that included one disastrous outing. The 33-year-old wasn’t at his best last time out but was able to hold Milwaukee to two runs over five innings to win his second straight start. Hammel is 1-2 with a 4.01 ERA in nine games (four starts) against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera, who is 16-for-44 during an 11-game hitting streak, is 5-for-16 with two homers versus Hammel.

2. Cubs slugger Kris Bryant was used as the DH on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, snapping an eight-game hitting streak.

3. White Sox RF Adam Eaton is 5-for-14 with two homers and six RBIs over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, White Sox 4