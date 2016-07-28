Preview: White Sox at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have struggled to score runs against the dregs of the Chicago White Sox starting rotation, and now they have to face their crosstown rivals’ ace. Volatile left-hander Chris Sale returns from a suspension to face the Cubs on Thursday as the visiting White Sox try to claim three of four in the Crosstown Cup.

The White Sox appeared poised for a third straight win in the series Wednesday before Cubs slugger Kris Bryant broke up a no-hitter with a game-tying solo shot in the sixth inning. It was the first of three homers for the Cubs, who routed the White Sox 8-1 as Javier Baez and Addison Russell added blasts. The Cubs hope the late-inning outburst is a sign of things to come for a lineup that has sputtered against weak competition the past week and was hitless through five innings against Anthony Ranaudo. The collapse ended a four-game winning streak for the White Sox, who have lost six of their last seven on the road.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, WGN (White Sox), CSN Chicago (Cubs)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (14-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (7-7, 3.79)

Sale was scheduled to start Saturday but was scratched and later suspended for insubordination and violation of team rules after reportedly destroying the team’s throwback jerseys they were slated to wear that day. The 27-year-old hasn’t pitched since July 18 at Seattle, where he limited the Mariners to one hit over eight scoreless innings. Sale has made two starts and two relief appearances against the Cubs, going 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Lackey is winless in eight starts since June 8, going 0-5 with a 5.73 ERA over that stretch. The 37-year-old has pitched well enough to give the Cubs a chance his last two times out, but the team has scored just one run in each contest. Lackey is 3-7 with a 3.73 ERA in 16 career starts against the White Sox and has not beaten them since 2005.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bryant’s homer Wednesday snapped a season-high 16-game streak without one and matched his career-high of 26 set last season.

2. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera, who is 11-for-36 versus Lackey, had his 11-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday but reached base for the 12th straight contest.

3. Slumping Cubs 2B/OF Ben Zobrist (5-for-35 since the All-Star break) is 6-for-11 versus Sale.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Cubs 2