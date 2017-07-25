Preview: White Sox at Cubs

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon cautioned his team against taking the crosstown-rival Chicago White Sox lightly, and the South Siders made him appear prescient. The Cubs look to bounce back and even the four-game, home-and-home series when they host the White Sox on Tuesday afternoon.

The White Sox snapped a nine-game skid with a 3-1 win in the series opener behind a pair of solo home runs and a strong pitching performance from Miguel Gonzalez and two relievers. The loss dropped the Cubs one-half game behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central and marked only their second defeat in 10 contests since the All-Star break. Cubs starting pitchers are 7-0 with a 1.93 ERA in the last nine games, a trend John Lackey looks to continue. White Sox starter Carlos Rodon hopes to find the same success he had when he faced the Cubs in 2015, when he struck out six and allowed two hits over six scoreless innings of a no-decision.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WGN (White Sox), CSN Chicago (Cubs)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-3, 5.75 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (6-9, 5.04)

Rodon has made four starts since returning from the disabled list and posted just one quality start. The 24-year-old has lost his last two turns and was dinged for five runs in 3 2/3 innings by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Rodon served up four home runs in the loss to the Dodgers.

Lackey was solid in his return from the disabled list last Tuesday at Atlanta, limiting the Braves to one run and five hits over five innings to record his first win in a month. The 38-year-old did give up a solo homer – the 25th blast he has allowed in 103 2/3 frames this season. Lackey is 4-7 with a 3.61 ERA in 17 career starts against the White Sox, but he has faced them only twice since 2010.

Walk-Offs

1. After allowing 10 runs in the first inning of their final game before the All-Star break, the Cubs have yet to yield one in 10 contests during the second half.

2. White Sox 3B Matt Davidson homered on Monday and is 8-for-27 during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. The White Sox have recorded 10 or more hits in back-to-back contests and three of their last four.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, White Sox 5