White Sox 1, Cubs 0

CHICAGO -- Pinch-hitter Emilio Bonifacio broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, scoring on J.B. Shuck’s one-out sacrifice liner as the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Friday.

The White Sox took the opener of the three-game interleague city series in front of an announced crowd of 41,530 at Wrigley Field on a sun-kissed afternoon featuring temperatures in the mid-70s.

White Sox right-hander Jake Petricka (3-2) pitched one inning -- the seventh -- to pick up the win. Right-handed reliever David Robertson struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 19th save.

Right-handed reliever Hector Rondon (3-2) took the loss after giving up the game’s lone run during his eighth-inning appearance.

The victory was the third straight and eighth in 10 games for the White Sox (40-44). The Cubs (46-39) dropped their second in a row.

Bonifacio, batting for Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, reached after he was hit by a Rondon pitch, stole second and advanced to third on center fielder Adam Eaton’s infield sacrifice.

Both teams had opportunities in earlier innings but couldn’t push a runner past second.

White Sox second baseman Carlos Sanchez advanced to second with two outs in the third against starting pitcher Carlos Rodon’s sacrifice. But Eaton ended the inning with a popup to short.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu reached on a one-out infield single in the fourth and advanced on left fielder Melky Cabrera’s base hit to left center. But Abreu was ultimately stranded at second.

The Cubs had runners on first and second in the third, but center fielder Dexter Fowler hit into an inning-ending double play.

There were also Cubs in scoring position in the fourth and sixth, but they advanced no farther in either inning.

Rodon departed without a decision after pitching six shutout innings and allowing two hits. He struck out six and walked six.

Hendricks left after seven innings and also did not factor in the decision. He allowed five hits while striking out four.

NOTES: Before Friday’s game, the White Sox recalled INF Tyler Saladino from Triple-A Charlotte and sent RHP Nate Jones to Class A Winston-Salem on an injury rehabilitation assignment. Saladino was immediately inserted into Friday’s lineup and batted second in his major league debut. ... Late Thursday, the White Sox optioned RHP Scott Carroll to Charlotte. ... Two aces meet in Saturday’s middle game as White Sox LHP Chris Sale (7-4, 2.80 ERA) meets Cubs LHP Jon Lester (4-7, 3.48 ERA). ... The Cubs and White Sox also play Sunday at Wrigley Field with the final three games this season at U.S. Cellular Field on Aug. 14-16. ... The White Sox throw all lefties against the the Cubs this weekend. The Cubs are 9-4 overall and 6-0 at Wrigley Field against left-handed starters. ... CF and leadoff batter Dexter Fowler needed one hit to reach 800 for his major league career. ... The Cubs offered a pregame video salute to late stars Ernie Banks (Cubs) and Minnie Minoso (White Sox), who both died during the offseason. ... The White Sox have a 53-46 all-time series lead after Friday’s win.