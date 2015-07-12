Cubs 3, White Sox 1

CHICAGO -- Right-hander Jake Arrieta spun a two-hitter and contributed his first career home run as the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 to salvage the finale of a three-game series on Sunday.

Arrieta (10-5) tied a career-high for victories and became the first Cub with 10 wins before the All-Star break since 2008.

Arrieta worked his second complete game of the season and struck out eight while walking none in front of a season-best Wrigley Field crowd of 41,688.

White Sox left-handed starter Jose Quintana (4-9) had limited run support once again while allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out nine in 7 1/3 innings.

The Cubs (47-40) snapped a three-game losing streak heading into the All-Star break. The White Sox (41-45) had won four straight.

The Cubs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first, starting with a milestone 800th career hit -- a single to center and the first of three hits on the day -- by center fielder Dexter Fowler. He came home on third baseman Kris Bryant’s one-out triple to the left field corner.

Bryant then scored on right fielder Jorge Soler’s base hit to left.

Arrieta didn’t allow a hit until White Sox third baseman Tyler Saladino singled to right with one out in the fourth.

Arrieta also aided his own effort with a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning for a 3-0 Cubs lead. He lined a two-strike pitch from Quintana to the left field bleachers for his first career major league home run. It was also the first home run by a Cubs pitcher this season.

The White Sox got one run back in the sixth on center fielder Adam Eaton’s sacrifice bunt, scoring second baseman Carlos Sanchez from third.

Quintana departed in favor of White Sox right-hander Zach Putnam with one out in the eighth.

NOTES: The White Sox entered Sunday’s series finale with a 13-6 record since June 20, the best record in baseball. They were 26-38 prior to that following an eight-game losing streak. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale’s 10 strikeouts in Saturday’s 5-1 victory over the Cubs gave him 10 or more in seven straight road games. ... Both teams donned throwback uniforms honoring recently deceased players. The Cubs wore No. 14 to honor the late Ernie Banks. The White Sox will wear No. 9 uniforms to salute the late Minnie Minoso next month when the teams meet again on Aug. 14-16 at U.S. Cellular Field. ... The Cubs activated C David Ross from the seven-day concussion disabled list on Sunday and optioned OF Mike Baxter to Triple-A Iowa. ... Following a four-day All-Star break, the Cubs resume National League play on Friday with a three-game weekend series at Atlanta. The White Sox are home beginning on Friday against AL Central rival Kansas City. ... The White Sox homestead includes 10th anniversary celebrations of their 2005 World Series championship.