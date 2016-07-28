Baez, Russell blasts seal Cubs' win over White Sox

CHICAGO -- Javier Baez snapped a tie with a two-run, seventh-inning homer, and Addison Russell slugged his first career grand slam in the eighth to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 8-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Baez's home run spoiled a strong first start by White Sox right-hander Anthony Ranaudo, who tossed five no-hit innings before giving up home runs in the sixth and seventh.

Baez went deep to left, his 11th homer of the season, to score Jason Heyward for a 3-1 lead that helped make a winner of Cubs starter Jason Hammel (10-5).

The Cubs (60-40) snapped a two-game losing streak, while the White Sox (50-51) saw their four-game winning streak end.

Ranaudo (1-1) departed after the Baez homer. He gave up three runs on two hits, struck out three and walked four in 6 2/3 innings.

Hammel allowed one run on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

The Cubs were hitless until the sixth, when Kris Bryant tied the game at 1-1 with his 26th home run of the season. The homer to left matched a career and season high and was his first since July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs added five runs in the eighth. Ben Zobrist doubled home Bryant with no outs off White Sox reliever Carson Fulmer, and Miguel Montero walked on four pitches to load the bases.

Russell greeted reliever Jacob Turner with a no-out grand slam home run to left on a 1-0 pitch as the lead grew to 8-1.

Aroldis Chapman, acquired this week in a trade with the Yankees, made his Cubs debut with a one-two-three ninth. He threw several fastballs clocked in excess of 100 mph.

Ranaudo gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with his first major league hit and home run, sending an 0-1 pitch from Hammel to the right field bleachers to open the fifth. His homer was the first by a White Sox pitcher since Mark Buehrle on June 14, 2009, at Milwaukee.

Ranaudo was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Chris Sale, who was suspended for five games but is scheduled to start on Thursday. He was 5-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 13 Triple-A starts.

NOTES: The White Sox placed INF Brett Lawrie on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22 with a strained left hamstring. They recalled INF Carlos Sanchez from Triple-A Charlotte. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale returns from a team-imposed suspension to face Cubs RHP John Lackey (7-7) on Thursday in the series finale at Wrigley Field. Lackey is 0-4 in his last six starts and 3-7 lifetime against the White Sox. ... Wednesday's game kicked off an eight-game homestand, the Cubs' longest since a 10-game run at home between May 27-June 5. ... Cubs C/OF Willson Contreras was given the night off on Wednesday but is expected to play Thursday. His 33 hits are third most among NL rookies, and he has reached base safely in 18 games, the longest since Kosuke Fukudome (19) in June 2008.