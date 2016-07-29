Cubs, Lackey spoil Sale's return

CHICAGO -- John Lackey snapped a five-game losing streak with a sharp six-inning effort while reliever Aroldis Chapman picked up his first Chicago Cubs save in a 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Lackey (8-7) out dueled White Sox ace Chris Sale (14-4) and picked up his first win since June 8 to end an eight-game run that included three no-decisions. Sale was pitching for the first time since he was suspended for an outburst which included destroying team uniforms Saturday.

The teams finished with two wins apiece at their respective home parks in the four-game series.

Ben Zobrist went 2-for-4 and singled home Dexter Fowler with the go-ahead run in the third inning. Zobrist doubled in the eighth, reached third on an error and scored on Addison Russell's fielder's choice grounder to shortstop off reliever Nate Jones.

The Cubs (61-40) won their second straight while the White Sox (50-52) dropped their second in a row.

Lackey worked six innings and left for pinch hitter David Ross with two out and runners at first and second. Sale got out of the jam by striking out Ross looking on his 111th pitch.

That was it for Sale, who was replaced by Jones. Sale allowed two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out four.

Lackey allowed one run on four hits, struck out four and walked one

Reliever Hector Rondon worked two-thirds of the eighth inning, leaving a runner on third for Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman struck out Melky Cabrera with a 102-mile-per-hour fastball to close the inning.

He then worked a one-two-three ninth -- including one strikeout -- for his 21st save of the season.

Sale appeared rusty from his nine-day layoff in the early going. He walked two, hit a batter and gave up three hits while throwing 60 pitches through his first three innings.

Sale gave up a first-inning RBI double to Kris Bryant that scored Fowler from first to force a 1-1 tie. In the third, Zobrist singled up the middle with one out to drive home Dexter Fowler for a 2-1 Cubs lead.

The White Sox claimed a 1-0 lead with one out in the first. Cabrera doubled to right, plating Tim Anderson, who had reached on an infield hit.

NOTES: The White Sox entered Thursday's series finale with a 2.29 ERA in their previous 10 games, third lowest in the major leagues during that span. ... Thursday's starters -- White Sox LHP Chris Sale and Cubs RHP Jon Lackey -- each had thrown 2,016 pitches this season coming the series finale. ... The White Sox continue their eight-game road trip Friday at Minnesota as LHP Jose Quintana (8-8, 2,97 ERA) goes against Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco (4-8, 5.40 ERA). ... The Cubs' addition of LHP Aroldis Chapman gives them three relievers with at least 75 career saves apiece. Chapman has 167, RHP Joe Nathan 377 and RHP Hector Rondon 77. ... The Cubs send LHP Jon Lester (10-4, 3.09 ERA) against Seattle's Hisashi Iwakuma (11-6, 3.96 ERA) on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Mariners at Wrigley Field.