Preview: White Sox at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are displaying signs that they are playoff contenders and seek their seventh victory in eight games when they host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series. Arizona leads the majors with a 19-8 home record, and its recent hot streak has given it the third-best record in the National League.

The light-hitting Daniel Descalso belted a three-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot in Monday's 5-1 victory that represents the Diamondbacks' ninth victory in 12 contests. Arizona is riding an offense that ranks fifth in the majors with 231 runs scored. Chicago had its three-game winning streak halted in the opener as an offense that produced 24 runs over the previous two games was shut down by Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke. Red-hot White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson struck out in each of his three at-bats in the opener after going 14-for-29 with three homers over his previous seven contests.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Dylan Covey (0-3, 7.64 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (3-4, 4.38)

Covey escaped with a no-decision in his last turn after giving up four runs and five hits over six innings against Seattle. The 25-year-old has served up two homers in each of his last four starts and 11 overall in just 35 1/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .322 and slugging .610 against Covey.

Corbin has struggled over his last three starts, serving up five homers while allowing 16 runs in as many innings during that stretch. The 27-year-old has fared well at home, posting a 3-1 record and 3.06 ERA in six starts. Corbin, who never has faced the White Sox, has limited left-handed hitters to a .196 average and .224 on-base percentage.

WALK-OFFS

1. Monday's victory gives the Diamondbacks an 8-5 advantage in the all-time series with the White Sox.

2. Chicago 2B Yolmer Sanchez struck out three times over four hitless at-bats in the opener to end his 12-game hitting streak.

3. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb, who went 1-for-3 with a triple on Monday, was named NL Player of the Week after collecting four homers and 10 RBIs last week.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, White Sox 6