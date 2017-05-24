Preview: White Sox at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to complete a three-game sweep and win for the seventh time in eight games when they host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arizona has won five consecutive contests at Chase Field and owns the best home record in the majors at 20-8.

Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann homered in Arizona's 5-4 win on Tuesday, and the latter is 5-for-12 with three blasts in his last three games. Lamb has been even hotter with five homers and 12 RBIs over his last seven contests and is tied for third in the National League with 38 RBIs. The White Sox are just 3-6 during their 10-game road trip and have dropped 12 of their last 17 overall games. Jose Abreu belted his 100th career homer on Tuesday and is 9-for-23 with two shots over his last five games.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.92 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Randall Delgado (1-0, 4.05)

Quintana was superb in a no-decision in his last start, when he gave up one run and one hit in eight innings against Seattle. The 28-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA in four road outings this season. Quintana lost his lone career start versus Arizona in 2014, when he allowed three runs and seven hits over six frames.

Delgado is drawing the start in place of the injured Taijuan Walker, who has a blister on his right index finger. The 27-year-old Delgado is making his first major-league start since Aug. 22, 2015 after making 15 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks this season. Delgado struggled with Todd Frazier (5-for-13, one homer and two doubles) when the latter was with Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia (flu-like symptoms) didn't start Tuesday but was walked intentionally as a pinch-hitter.

2. Arizona is nine games over .500 for the first time since June 7, 2013.

3. Chicago 2B Tyler Saladino (back) returned from a six-game absence on Tuesday and went 1-for-5.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, White Sox 4