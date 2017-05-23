Greinke nearly goes distance as D-backs top White Sox

PHOENIX -- Zack Greinke is becoming almost unhittable again, pitching in a manner that is reminiscent of his stellar 2015 season.

Greinke bedazzled the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, guiding the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-1 win.

In lowering his ERA to 2.82, Greinke (6-2) allowed just one run and four hits while striking out a season-high 12 and walking one over 8 2/3 innings.

Archie Bradley threw one pitch to record the final out.

"Right now, I'm making really good pitches," Greinke said. "The pitches aren't quite as sharp maybe as (in 2015), but the location has been just as good."

Greinke leads the National League with 78 strikeouts.

"He is in a very good place," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "When he takes the mound, he's ready to execute."

Fans wanted to see Greinke complete the game. However, after Jose Abreu doubled with two outs in the ninth on Greinke's 104th pitch, Lovullo made the move to Bradley, much to the displeasure of some booing fans.

"Sometimes you got to sit in the seat and not make popular decisions," Lovullo said. "(Greinke and I) both had a clear understanding of what was going to happen.

"If it's August, it might be a different story. It's May. We got to remember that. Everybody has to stay healthy, be healthy for the rest of the year. I know it's a very unpopular decision, but that's my job. I guarantee it's not the last time they'll boo me."

Daniel Descalso hit a three-run homer off Miguel Gonzalez to give the D-backs an early 3-0 lead.

"That gave us a chance to play a little downhill baseball," Lovullo said.

Descalso said, "A first-pitch breaking ball out over the middle of the plate. He made a mistake and hung a curveball."

Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo homer for the D-backs and went 2-for-4. Gregor Blanco also finished 2-for-4.

Gonzalez (3-5) gave up five runs (four earned) and seven hits in five-plus innings.

"He made some good pitches," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He just left one, I think it was center cut.

"Our guys are grinding, but you got to tip your cap to Greinke. He did a really nice job."

The Diamondbacks (27-19) have gone 6-1 in their past seven games and 9-3 in their past 12. They also moved their record in interleague play to 5-1 and improved their NL-best home record to 19-8.

The White Sox (20-23) saw their modest three-game winning streak snapped.

The teams are meeting for the first time since the Diamondbacks took two of three games in Chicago from May 9-11, 2014. This is the White Sox's first trip to Chase Field since June 17-19, 2011.

Greinke is 5-1 in his last six starts, recording 58 strikeouts in that span. He posted his 27th career game with 10-plus strikeouts, his third this season.

Early on, Greinke dominated by mixing sliders, fastballs and changeups.

He struck out seven without issuing a walk in the first four innings. The only batter who reached base was Omar Narvaez, who singled up the middle in the third.

For three innings, Gonzalez was just about as sharp. He allowed an infield single by Blanco to lead off the first, but that was the only hit until the fourth inning.

That was when Goldschmidt singled and Chris Owings walked, setting up Descalso, who hit the first pitch just over the right-center-field wall and into the pool area for a 3-0 Arizona lead.

"That was a huge walk," Lovullo said of Owings' free pass.

Descalso said, "We've been having great team at-bats. A walk is as good as a hit right there. It extends the inning."

Lamented Gonzalez, "It obviously wasn't a good situation to walk a guy."

The homer was Descalso's fourth of the year.

The White Sox got one run back in the fifth when Leury Garcia lofted a fly ball just over the right field wall for his fifth homer of the season.

Leading 3-1, the D-backs drove Gonzalez from the game when Goldschmidt homered, Jake Lamb tripled and Owings got an infield single, with Lamb holding at third. Then Descalso drew a walk from reliever Dan Jennings to load the bases.

Rey Fuentes grounded to shortstop, but Tim Anderson's throw was low and into the bat left at the plate by Fuentes. Lamb was ruled safe to make it 5-1, a call that stood after a lengthy review.

NOTES: Diamondbacks RHP Randall Delgado will make a spot start Wednesday in place of RHP Taijuan Walker, who is on the disabled list with a blister. The D-backs are unsure whether they will need Delgado for more than one start. ... Arizona 3B Jake Lamb was named National League player of the week. ... The Diamondbacks don't seem to be counting on OF A.J. Pollock (groin) to be available once his 10-day minimum on the DL is finished on Friday. "We want to make sure everybody signs off on it," manager Torey Lovullo said of Pollock, who has had groin problems in the past. ... White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (bursitis) pitched in a simulated game Monday. "He looked good, free and easy," manager Rick Renteria said. ... Chicago RHP Nate Jones (elbow) threw to hitters for the first time since going on the DL. He could be ready to go on a minor league rehab assignment is seven to 10 days, club officials indicated.