Diamondbacks complete sweep of White Sox

PHOENIX -- All the Arizona Diamondbacks do these days is win, in all kinds of ways.

On Wednesday afternoon, they dusted off a well-rested bullpen that clearly passed the test against the Chicago White Sox in an 8-6 win.

Manager Torey Lovullo patched together just enough pitching to bring home the Diamondbacks' eighth win in their last nine games.

In completing a three-game sweep, the Diamondbacks (29-19) moved to 10 games over .500 for the first time since they concluded the 2011 season at 94-68. They also have the best home record in the major leagues at 21-8.

"We have a long way to go," Lovullo said. "It's not time to get all soft and cozy."

At the same time, he acknowledged, "We are thrilled to death with (our) start.

"We understand that we're doing special things in a very special way. And something special could happen here."

The Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado, getting a spot start in place of Taijuan Walker (blister), earned a no-decision. Delgado threw 61 pitches over four innings while giving up two runs (one earned) and three hits. Andrew Chafin (1-0) got the win in relief, as five relievers followed Delgado to the mound. Fernando Rodney picked up the save.

"Just an unreal job pitching," said Jake Lamb, who hit his 13th homer to put the D-backs ahead. "We've always known we've got an offense. We can swing it and score runs. And our defense has been picking it up, too.

"Just all-round, we're playing good baseball. And it's fun."

For the White Sox (20-25), starter Jose Quintana (2-6) sailed through three scoreless innings before the D-backs exploded for two runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth. He was charged with eight runs in 4 1/3 innings.

"The ball ran to the middle a couple times," Quintana said. "That's the reason they hit me hard sometimes.

"A tough game for me. Bad day. I look ahead and keep going. Turn the page from this day and keep working and throw the ball where I want, especially fastballs."

Lamb's two-run homer in the fifth gave the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead. They went on to score four more runs in the inning.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed each had a double and a single for the D-backs.

For the White Sox, Jose Abreu went 4-for-5, including a two-run homer.

"This is a disappointing road trip," Abreu said of the Sox, who went 3-7. "Our team is passing through a tough moment."

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said, "We continue to battle back through most of the games. We've just fallen a little short.

"I was reminding our players that things can turn on a dime. As long as you keep playing and keep plugging away, and you keep doing what you're supposed to do, you have a really good chance of turning things around.

"So, you're not going to see any of our guys putting their heads down and worrying about what just happened over the past 10 days."

The White Sox opened the scoring on Leury Garcia's solo homer in the second inning.

In the fourth, the Sox scored an unearned run when Abreu led off with a double to center, then advanced to third on a passed ball. After Todd Frazier drew a walk, Abreu scored when Avisail Garcia bounced into a double play.

The Diamondbacks evened the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth on consecutive doubles by Ahmed and Goldschmidt and a single by Chris Owings.

Lamb made the score 4-2 with one swing, hitting an opposite-field homer to left field after Quintana hit Brandon Drury with a pitch on an 0-2 count in the fifth inning.

Later in the inning, Chris Iannetta singled and Gregor Blanco doubled, and Ahmed drove them both home with a single up the middle for a comfortable 6-2 lead.

But the D-backs kept hitting. After Goldschmidt singled, Arizona picked up another run on Owings' sacrifice fly to left. After Daniel Descalso singled, Drury singled home another run.

The D-backs scored six runs on seven hits in the inning for an 8-2 lead.

Abreu hit a two-run homer in the sixth for the Sox.

NOTES: White Sox RHP James Shields threw a bullpen session before Tuesday's game. Shields got off to a solid start this season, allowing just three runs in 16 2/3 innings before coming up with a sore shoulder. ... White Sox RHP Dylan Covey might miss a start after tweaking his left oblique during his start Tuesday night, manager Rick Renteria said. ... Diamondbacks OF A.J. Pollock (groin) will not go on the 11-game trip that starts Thursday in Milwaukee. While there's always a possibility Pollock could join the team on the trip, there are no such plans now, as the D-backs play it safe with the frequently injured center fielder. ... Arizona OF Yasmany Tomas was scratched from the lineup because of tightness in his left hip. He was available off the bench. Tomas was replaced in the lineup by OF/INF Daniel Descalso. ... The D-backs are averaging six runs per game at home, but only 3.6 on the road. ... The D-backs now have two interleague sweeps at home for the first time in one season; they also swept Cleveland in April.