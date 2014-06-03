Preview: White Sox at Dodgers

Jose Abreu picked up right where he left off after a stint on the disabled list, but his bat alone wasn’t enough to carry the Chicago White Sox on Monday. One day later, the White Sox look to overcome a defensive meltdown when they continue their three-game interleague road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Abreu led the majors with 15 homers on May 17 before succumbing to left ankle inflammation, and bashed a two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the opener.

Chicago committed two of its three errors in the sixth inning and Los Angeles got all of its offense via unearned runs in Monday’s 5-2 victory, perhaps reminding the White Sox of a season ago when they finished with the second-most errors (121) and unearned runs (80) in the majors. The win was only the Dodgers’ second in six games – a frustrating stretch for a team that began a 10-game homestand with consecutive victories. Abreu’s former Cuban teammate, Yasiel Puig, did not fare as well, going 0-for-4 to end the majors’ longest active on-base streak at 33 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-3, 4.33 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (5-3, 3.28)

Noesi registered the finest of his six starts since he was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers in late April, but took a no-decision in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians. The 27-year-old Dominican, who is already on his third team this season after he was traded by the Seattle Mariners in mid-April, yielded a run on five hits and fanned five over 7 1/3 innings. Noesi has never faced the Dodgers, but is 0-4 with a 4.63 ERA in five career interleague appearances (one start).

Despite giving up a pair of home runs for the second time in three starts, Haren avoided his third loss in as many turns, settling for a no-decision in Thursday’s 6-3 setback against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The three-time All-Star permitted three runs on eight hits in six frames, turning in his team-leading ninth quality start in the process. Haren picked up the victory in his last meeting versus the White Sox as a member of the Washington Nationals, allowing him to improve to 3-1 with a 3.76 ERA in seven all-time starts against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. With Monday’s homer, Abreu joined Wally Berger (1930) and Wally Joyner (1986) as the only players since 1900 to hit at least 16 home runs in their first 45 career games.

2. Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the major-league debut of Puig; he’s one of five players with at least 190 hits and 30 homers within one year of their debut.

3. Los Angeles 2B Dee Gordon has been successful on his last 15 stolen base attempts and leads the majors with 34 steals – 14 more than the next-closest player.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, White Sox 3