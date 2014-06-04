Preview: White Sox at Dodgers

If the Los Angeles Dodgers weren’t aware of Jose Abreu before this week, they know all about the Cuban sensation now. The Dodgers head into Wednesday’s rubber match of the three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox with an eye toward slowing down Abreu, who has homered in each of the last two games. Abreu has five RBIs in the two games after spending two weeks on the disabled list with inflammation in his left ankle, and he enters the series finale with 17 homers and 47 RBIs.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, who celebrated the one-year anniversary of his major league debut Tuesday with two hits, was named the National League player of the month for May after batting .398 with eight homers and 25 RBIs in 28 games. Puig has been the lone bright spot lately for the Dodgers offense, which has been held to three extra-base hits over the last three games. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez is mired in a 5-for-29 slump and has five strikeouts in his last three contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (3-5, 4.66 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (3-2, 2.52)

Danks has turned in two impressive outings since allowing eight runs (seven earned) in 4 2/3 innings against Houston on May 18. The 29-year-old is 8-7 with a 3.26 ERA in 23 career interleague starts, including 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers. Danks has struggled with his control and issued 27 walks in his first 67 2/3 innings this season, but he has posted an 8-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last two starts.

Beckett allowed two runs over five innings Friday against Pittsburgh in his first outing since throwing a no-hitter at Philadelphia on May 25. The 34-year-old is four innings away from 2,000 career innings pitched, and he’s 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA in nine career starts against the White Sox. Opposing batters are hitting just .197 against Beckett, who owns a 1-1 mark with a 2.31 ERA in six starts at Dodger Stadium this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago CF Adam Eaton is 3-for-35 over his last nine games.

2. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has successfully converted 13 consecutive save opportunities since April 17.

3. White Sox LHP Scott Downs is 8-3 with a 1.32 ERA in 73 career interleague games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, White Sox 4