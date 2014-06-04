(Updated: CORRECTS 1-3 to 1-4 in graph 2)

White Sox 4, Dodgers 1: Jose Abreu homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs and Hector Noesi tossed six strong innings to snap a 14-game losing streak as visiting Chicago evened the three-game series.

Tyler Flowers added a solo homer and Abreu went 2-for-4 in his second game since coming off the disabled list. Noesi (1-4) yielded one run on five hits and four walks to win for the first time since May 6, 2012, and Ronald Belisario worked a perfect ninth against his former team for his fourth save.

Yasiel Puig and Drew Butera had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who had their four-game interleague winning streak come to an end. Abreu began the scoring with a two-run homer in the first off Dan Haren (5-4), who allowed four runs over six innings and remained winless in his last four starts.

Matt Kemp scored on Dee Gordon’s sacrifice fly in the second, but Chicago answered in the third as Adam Eaton drew a leadoff walk and later scored on Abreu’s fielder’s choice. Flowers delivered a two-out solo homer in the fourth off Haren, and Chicago held on to win for the fifth time in its last eight games.

Los Angeles drew a total of seven walks, but was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base. The Dodgers had runners on the corners with one out in the fourth before second baseman Gordon Beckham made a diving catch on Haren’s liner and Gordon struck out to end the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of Puig’s major league debut. … Chicago DH Adam Dunn went 0-for-4 with one strikeout and is batting .175 over his last 18 games. … Belisario, who made his 299th career appearance, was 20-12 with 3.29 ERA in four years with the Dodgers before joining the White Sox during the offseason.