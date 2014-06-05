Ascending White Sox slip by Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Despite inconsistent hitting and untimely injuries, the Chicago White Sox keep putting sustained pressure on their divisional rivals.

Third baseman Leury Garcia and left fielder Adam Dunn each hit solo home runs, leading the White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Left-hander John Danks did not allow a run for the first seven innings, helping the White Sox earn their 10th victory in 16 games. Chicago moved within three games of the first-place Detroit Tigers in the American League Central Division.

Before this 16-game stretch, the White Sox had a 21-24 record and were nine games out of first place.

“I’ve been saying it all along: We don’t quit and we’re never out of a ballgame,” Danks said. “As a pitching staff, we feel if we can keep ourselves in the game, we’ve got a really good chance to win.”

The White Sox have succeeded despite coming into Wednesday night’s game batting .209 in the previous nine games.

“You’re just seeing guys grind,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “Different guys come through every day. It takes a whole roster to win games, and you’re seeing guys do it.”

Danks (4-5) permitted just two hits, three walks and one run in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six and hit two batters. Dodgers second baseman Dee Gordon had both of the hits against Danks: a bunt single in the bottom of the first inning and a double in the bottom of the eighth.

“I wasn’t as sharp as I’d like,” Danks said. “I guess you could call it effectively wild.”

Ventura called it Danks’ ability to “use their aggressiveness against them. He’s been able to do that in his last few starts, and I think his confidence is building.”

Gordon’s double, followed by a walk to right fielder Yasiel Puig, enabled Los Angeles to put the potential tying runs on base with one out. Gordon stole third base during Puig’s at-bat and scored when shortstop Hanley Ramirez hit into a fielder’s choice.

Left-handed reliever Scott Downs induced first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to ground out to end the eighth. Right-hander Ronald Belisario, a former Dodger, pitched a perfect ninth inning, with one strikeout, for his fifth save.

“We’re not getting it done; it’s as simple as that,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, whose team has lost six of eight games. “We need a win.”

The White Sox used power to take a 2-0 lead.

Garcia hit his first major league home run, a solo drive over the center-field fence, in the top of the third inning. Dunn added a solo homer in the fourth by depositing an 89 mph fastball from right-hander Josh Beckett into the right-field stands. The home run was the 449th of Dunn’s career.

Los Angeles put the potential tying runs on base in the bottom of the fourth when Gonzalez reached base on an error and center fielder Scott Van Slyke followed with a one-out walk. However, a video review denied the Dodgers any further opportunity.

Third baseman Justin Turner hit a ground ball that resulted in Van Slyke being caught in a rundown. After Chicago shortstop Alexei Ramirez tagged Van Slyke for the second out, Ramirez threw to Garcia to try to get Gonzalez, whom third base umpire Gary Cederstrom ruled safe.

Ventura asked for a video review, which overturned Cederstrom’s call.

Beckett (3-3) allowed nine hits, two runs and two walks while striking out six in six innings.

NOTES: Chicago RF Alejandro De Aza returned to the lineup after a two-day rest. De Aza entered the game in a 5-for-51 slump. ... Former Dodgers INF Don Zimmer died Wednesday at 83. Zimmer played for the team from 1954 to 1958 and in 1963. He also played with the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Senators before beginning his coaching and managing career. ... Over his past 36 games, Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig is batting .384 (53-for-138) with 13 doubles, nine home runs, a triple and 30 RBIs. ... Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon had his streak of 15 consecutive steals broken when he was thrown out trying to steal second base in the first inning. ... Los Angeles RHP Josh Beckett topped the 2,000-inning mark by going six innings Wednesday. Dodgers RHP Jamey Wright needs three innings for 2,000. Wright could join Beckett and RHP Dan Haren to make the Dodgers the only team with three active pitchers with 2,000-plus innings.