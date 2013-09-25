Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians are extending one number while trimming another - with both coming at the expense of the Chicago White Sox. The host Indians will vie for their 14th straight victory over their American League Central rival on Wednesday while lowering their magic number from five when they wrap up the abbreviated two-game series. Grizzled veteran Jason Giambi belted a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning on Tuesday as Cleveland posted its fifth straight win and 15th in 20 contests with a 5-4 triumph.

The Indians’ 11th walkoff victory prompted Nick Swisher to tweet that it was “Greatest win of my life!!!” While that proclamation may come with some debate, surging Cleveland does reside one game behind Tampa Bay for the top wild card and one game ahead of Texas in the quest for the other. Cellar-dwelling Chicago isn’t concerned about the postseason and has dropped 19 of its last 25 contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Dylan Axelrod (4-10, 5.72 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (1-3, 3.09)

Axelrod didn’t fare well when he was pressed into duty on Friday, permitting seven runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings against mighty Detroit. The 28-year-old was far more efficient in his previous outing after scattering four hits over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland. Axelrod allowed one run in a pair of relief appearances against the Indians on July 31-Aug. 1.

Salazar is expected to make his last start of the season on Wednesday - regardless of the team’s potential postseason plans. The 23-year-old Dominican struck out nine in 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox on Sept. 13, but followed that up five days later with a four-run, six-hit effort in six frames in a loss to Kansas City. Salazar has done well to keep the ball in the park, yielding just two homers in his last six turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley collected three hits for the second straight contest and is riding an eight-game hitting streak. He is 3-for-7 in his career versus Axelrod.

2. Chicago CF Alejandro De Aza homered in the ninth to continue his torrid stretch. He has 10 hits and seven runs scored in his last eight contests.

3. Cleveland manager Terry Francona declared that RHP Justin Masterson would be available for a relief appearance. The All-Star has been sidelined with a strained left oblique.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 3