Preview: White Sox at Indians

Chicago right-hander Scott Carroll tries to build off his memorable major league debut when the White Sox visit the Cleveland Indians on Saturday in the middle contest of their three-game series. '‘I couldn’t have asked for a better showing,‘’ Carroll told reporters following Chicago’s 9-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday after yielding one earned run in 7 1/3 innings. '‘I know I was capable of it, but it’s just awesome to finally get the opportunity and showcase my skills here at this level.‘’ Cleveland snapped a six-game losing streak with a 12-5 victory Friday and counters with Justin Masterson, who hasn’t won in 11 outings (0-2) dating back to Aug. 21.

The Indians matched a season high for runs scored - they beat the White Sox 12-6 on April 12 - while winning their seventh straight over Chicago at home. White Sox rookie Jose Abreu continued his red-hot start with his major league-leading 11th home run and also shares the major league lead in RBIs with Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (33). Cleveland’s Carlos Santana also homered Friday - his third in four games - and has raised his average 43 points to .165 by going 6-for-15 during that span.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (1-0, 1.23 ERA) vs. Indians RH Justin Masterson (0-1, 4.84)

Carroll spend parts of eight seasons and 138 appearances in the minor leagues before realizing his dream. The 29-year-old Kansas City, Mo., native, a former quarterback at Purdue and Missouri State, was 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA in four starts with Triple-A Charlotte before he was called up to replace Charlie Leesman in the rotation. Carroll, a third-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2007, recorded 13 ground-ball outs and Chicago turned three double plays for him against Tampa Bay.

Masterson went 4-0 with an 0.83 ERA in five appearances (four starts) against the White Sox last season - 8-5, 2.48 in 25 appearances (20 starts) lifetime, but none of that mattered the last time he faced them. The 29-year-old Kingston, Jamaica, native yielded six runs (five earned), seven hits and five walks while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings in receiving a no-decision in the April 12 game. Masterson has fared well against red-hot Alexei Ramirez (9-for-51) and Dayan Viciedo (0-for-14, six strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland RF Ryan Raburn snapped an 0-for-22 skid with a two-run single in the Indians’ five-run first inning Friday.

2. The Indians placed 2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) on the 15-day disabled list Friday and he is expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks. ... White Sox CF Adam Eaton left Friday’s game after suffering a strained right hamstring while running to first base and said he might have to go on the DL.

3. Cleveland’s last home winning streak of at least seven games against Chicago occurred in 1976.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, White Sox 2