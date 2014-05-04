Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians try for their ninth straight victory at home over Chicago when they host the White Sox on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series. Cleveland won for the 20th time in the last 24 overall meetings with a 2-0 victory Saturday as Justin Masterson earned first his win since Aug. 21 after going 0-2 in his previous 11 appearances. The White Sox have lost four straight as Jose Abreu, who leads the majors with 11 home runs, is 3-for-17 with a homer during that span.

The Indians could be without center fielder Michael Bourn (left hamstring tightness) and designated hitter Jason Giambi (calf cramps), who left Saturday’s game. Chicago’s Andre Rienzo looks to remain perfect in three starts this season as he opposes Corey Kluber, who couldn’t build off a strong performance while losing his last turn. With Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes on the three-day paternity list, he will not face Rienzo in what would have been a matchup of the only Brazilians in major league history.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Chicago RH Andre Rienzo (2-0, 4.05 ERA) vs. Cleveland RH Corey Kluber (2-3, 4.14)

Rienzo yielded three runs (two earned) and five hits in six innings of a 7-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Sao Paulo native made one relief appearance before winning at Detroit 6-4 on April 23 after allowing four runs and five hits in 6 1/3 frames. Rienzo is 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two starts against Cleveland - both last season - with an 8-1 loss coming on Sept. 14, when he yielded five runs in the first inning on Lonnie Chisenhall’s three-run homer and Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-run shot.

Kluber yielded four runs (three earned), eight hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings of a 6-4 loss in Anaheim on April 29. The 28-year-old Birmingham, Ala., native struck out a career-high 11 while pitching his first complete game - a four-hitter in Cleveland’s 5-1 victory over Kansas City on April 24, with the run being unearned. Kluber is 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA in six games (five starts) against Chicago, including a no-decision in the Indians’ 4-3 loss on April 13 in which he allowed two runs in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez (.344), who went 0-for-4 on Saturday for only his third hitless performance in 31 contests this season, has 999 career hits.

2. The White Sox on Saturday placed CF Adam Eaton on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring and called up LHP Frank De Los Santos from Triple-A Charlotte.

3. Cleveland hasn’t won at least eight in a row at home against Chicago since capturing 11 straight in 1932.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, White Sox 5