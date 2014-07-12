Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians are back to .500 and are using their offense to take some momentum into the All-Star break. The Indians will attempt to post at least seven runs in their third straight game when they host the Chicago White Sox in the middle contest of their three-game series on Saturday. Cleveland earned a 7-4 victory in Friday’s opener and improved to 7-3 this month after scuffling over the last 10 days of June.

The White Sox have dropped three straight and are falling back to earth after a stretch of eight wins in 11 games gave the team its own shot at reaching .500 before the break. Chicago squandered a lead in each of the three setbacks, including three different advantages in Friday’s series opener. The Indians have scored 16 runs in their last two games and finally are starting to get some production from Nick Swisher, who has hit safely in seven straight contests - with three home runs and nine RBIs in that span.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (3-5, 4.52 ERA) vs. Indians RH Zach McAllister (3-4, 5.89)

Carroll put together his best start on Monday, surrendering one hit in 6 2/3 scoreless innings to beat the Boston Red Sox. The 29-year-old was following up his worst outing, when he was battered for seven runs and 10 hits by the Los Angeles Angels. Carroll has yet to allow an earned run in nine career innings against the Indians despite yielding 10 hits and not striking out a batter in that span.

McAllister is being recalled from the minors after being sent down following a May 21 outing in which he was lit up for five runs in two innings. The 26-year-old surrendered a total of 18 runs - 17 earned - and 18 hits in 7 2/3 frames over his final three major-league outings. McAllister went 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA in seven minor-league starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RHP Matt Lindstrom (ankle) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday and could be ready to rejoin the team in early August.

2. Chicago 2B Gordon Beckham is mired in a 1-for-30 slump and got the night off Friday.

3. Cleveland SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 7-for-15 in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, White Sox 7