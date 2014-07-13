Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Chicago White Sox are having some issues in the bullpen but managed to score enough to hold onto a lead and snap a three-game slide on Saturday. The White Sox will try to get more out of the starter and take some pressure off the relievers when they visit the Cleveland Indians for the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday. Chicago surrendered the lead in three straight losses and nearly let it go again before bouncing back on Saturday.

The Indians came back from three different deficits in winning the series opener but could not overcome a three-run gap in Saturday’s 6-2 loss, which dropped Cleveland below .500 at 46-47. White Sox relievers Zach Putnam, Javy Guerra and Eric Surkamp combined to allow two runs in the game and all three, along with closer Jake Petricka, have been shaky of late. Chicago can survive some shaky pitching if it keeps getting production from rookie Jose Abreu, who hit his 29th home run on Saturday and has hit safely in seven straight games.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (8-6, 4.15 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (3-4, 4.23)

Danks has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his last nine starts but struggled at Boston on Tuesday. The 29-year-old surrendered three runs on eight hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings but earned a win as his offense put up eight runs. Danks posted one of his worst starts at Cleveland on May 2, when he was reached for eight runs and 10 hits in five innings.

Bauer is producing consistently solid performances from the back end of the rotation and snapped a three-start winless streak last time out. The California native held the New York Yankees to three runs - two earned - on four hits in seven innings. Bauer made his lone career start against Chicago last season and lasted just two-thirds of an inning while getting knocked around for five runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox All-Star SS Alexei Ramirez left Saturday’s game with back stiffness and is day-to-day.

2. Cleveland OF Chris Dickerson (hamstring) was scratched on Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. Chicago CF Adam Eaton (wrist) sat Saturday and is not expected to play on Sunday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Indians 4