Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians attempt to remain relevant in the American League playoff picture when they open a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. Cleveland had a chance to make up ground in the wild-card race but failed miserably, dropping three of four against Detroit to fall five games behind the Tigers for the second extra postseason berth. The Indians rallied from an early four-run deficit Thursday but yielded seven in the 11th inning en route to an 11-4 defeat.

Yan Gomes recorded two RBIs while Michael Brantley and Lonnie Chisenhall each drove in one run as Cleveland fell six games behind the idle first-place Kansas City Royals in the AL Central. Chicago hopes to play spoiler against its division rival as it comes off a two-game split at Minnesota. The White Sox also split a four-game set with Detroit last weekend after losing two of three to the Indians at home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (11-3, 2.11 ERA) vs. Indians LH T.J. House (2-3, 3.92)

Sale halted his five-start winless streak Saturday against Detroit as he recorded a season-high 13 strikeouts while allowing three runs and six hits in seven innings. The 25-year-old’s AL-leading ERA took a hit after holding his opponents without an earned run in three of his previous six outings. Sale, who is 3-4 lifetime against Cleveland, walked one and struck out four over three hitless innings versus the Indians on May 27 in a start that was cut short due to rain.

House was forced to settle for a no-decision at Kansas City on Sunday after allowing just one run and five hits over seven innings. The 24-year-old rookie has made four straight road starts since scattering three hits over five scoreless frames at home in a no-decision against Texas on Aug. 2. House has yet to record a decision in two career outings against the White Sox, including a 4 2/3-inning performance at Chicago on Aug. 26 in which he was tagged for five runs and seven hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland OF Mike Aviles has missed three straight games with what originally was diagnosed as whiplash, but he has begun to show symptoms of a concussion.

2. Chicago rookie 1B Jose Abreu, who is one RBI shy of the century mark, enters Friday’s opener with a 13-game hitting streak.

3. The Indians are in the midst of an 11-game homestand that includes a makeup game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and a three-game set against Minnesota afterward.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Indians 2