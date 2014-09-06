Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians continue their 11-game homestand Saturday as they host the Chicago White Sox in the middle contest of their three-game series. Cleveland went to extra innings for the second straight night in Friday’s opener and came away with a 2-1 victory as pinch-hitter David Murphy delivered an RBI single with one out and the bases loaded in the 10th. The triumph kept the Indians six games behind first-place Kansas City in the American League Central and got them within 4 1/2 of Seattle for the second wild-card spot.

Cleveland improved to 2-3 on its homestand and 8-9 in its season series against Chicago. The White Sox will be without Paul Konerko for at least a week due to a fractured left hand. The veteran slugger, who has been with Chicago since 1999, is retiring at season’s end.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (7-10, 3.44 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (13-9, 2.58)

Quintana snapped his five-game winless streak Sunday, when he yielded two runs and six hits over seven innings against Detroit. The 25-year-old Colombian went 0-3 during his drought and surrendered four runs or more in four of those contests. Quintana has been perfect against Cleveland, going 3-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 10 career games - eight starts.

Kluber suffered his third consecutive loss Monday as he was tagged for five runs - two earned - in 2 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old has been superb over his last nine starts, allowing three earned runs or fewer each time out. Kluber fell to 3-2 in nine career contests - eight starts - against the White Sox on Aug. 27, when he surrendered three runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings in Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 on Friday to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. The Cuban remains one RBI shy of 100.

2. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana is two walks away from becoming the first Indian with 100 free passes since Travis Hafner (102) and Grady Sizemore (101) in 2007.

3. The Indians acquired OF J.B. Shuck from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations. Shuck appeared in 22 games for the Angels this season, batting .167 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, White Sox 2