Preview: White Sox at Indians

(Updated: UPDATES Indians wild card games behind in Para 2)

The Cleveland Indians continue their charge toward a playoff berth as they attempt to complete a sweep when they host the Chicago White Sox in the finale of their three-game series Sunday. Cleveland outlasted Chicago in 10 innings in the opener before posting a 3-1 triumph on Saturday to improve to 3-3 on its 11-game homestand. Carlos Santana belted his team-leading 25th homer while Corey Kluber allowed just an unearned run and five hits en route to his third complete game of the season.

Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley each collected three hits and an RBI as the Indians climbed within five games of first-place Kansas City in the American League Central and remained 4 1/2 behind of Seattle for the second wild-card spot. Jordan Danks singled and scored the lone run for the White Sox, who have lost three in a row and 13 of 16. The season series between the division rivals is even at nine victories apiece.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (5-9, 5.07 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (6-4, 2.94)

Carroll will be making his 17th start of the season and first since Aug. 29, when he yielded seven runs - three earned - and 10 hits over five innings against Detroit en route to his third loss in four outings. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a rough stretch during his first major-league campaign, as he’s surrendered four or more runs in five straight starts and six of his last seven. Carroll improved to 2-1 in three games - two starts - versus the Indians when he scattered two hits over five scoreless frames at Cleveland on July 12.

Carrasco rejoined the rotation on Aug. 10 and has been superb, going 3-0 while allowing a total of three runs over 30 innings for a 0.90 ERA in five starts. The 27-year-old Venezuelan settled for a no-decision against Detroit on Tuesday despite yielding just one run on 10 hits and striking out 10 in 5 1/3 frames. Carrasco recorded his first win in five career decisions versus the White Sox on Aug. 28, when he gave up one run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings at Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. OF J.B. Shuck made his debut with Cleveland on Saturday after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels the previous day and popped out as a pinch-hitter before replacing Tyler Holt in right field.

2. Chicago rookie 1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak at 14 games.

3. Santana is one walk away from becoming the first Indian with 100 free passes since Travis Hafner (102) and Grady Sizemore (101) reached the plateau in 2007 and two homers shy of matching his career high of 27 set in 2011.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, White Sox 3