Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians must battle through some early-season adversity and show their depth as they host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night to open a two-game set. Nick Swisher is still recovering from knee surgery, catcher Yan Gomes is lost for 6-8 weeks with a knee sprain and 2014 All Star Michael Brantley is questionable for the Indians due to a back injury.

Roberto Perez takes over for Gomes behind the plate and Swisher is close to returning as Cleveland looks to rebound after allowing 25 runs while getting swept in three games by Detroit. Carlos Carrasco tries to turn things around for the Indians on the mound against the White Sox, who won their last two games after dropping the first four of the campaign. Adam LaRoche homered in both of those triumphs against Minnesota – his first two of the year. Slugger Jose Abreu is due to break out for Chicago after managing one homer and one RBI in the first six contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), Sports Time Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 0.00)

Quintana allowed five runs and nine hits over five innings during his season debut last Wednesday against Kansas City without getting a decision. The 26-year-old Colombian is 3-0 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) in his career against the Indians – 1-0 with 21 strikeouts in 23 innings over four outings last season. Quintana boasted a 3.02 ERA on the road in 2014 and would be happy to see a lineup without Brantley, who is 10-for-20 with three doubles and a homer against him.

Carrasco was dominant in his season opener versus Houston on Wednesday, striking out 10 and walking one while giving up three hits in 6 1/3 scoreless frames. The 28-year-old from Venezuela is coming off his breakout year when he went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA and struck out 140 in 134 innings. Melky Cabrera is 5-for-10 with a homer and five RBIs against Carrasco, who was 2-1 in four appearances (three starts) with a 2.49 ERA versus Chicago last year while limiting the White Sox to a .182 batting average.

WALK OFFS

1. Cleveland C-1B Carlos Santana, who batted .151 in March and April last season, is 7-of-21 with a homer and five RBIs in the first six games.

2. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia leads the team with seven hits and boasts a .455 on-base percentage early on.

3. The Indians has won four in a row and seven of the last nine meetings with the White Sox.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 2