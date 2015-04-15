Preview: White Sox at Indians

Reigning American League Rookie of the Year Jose Abreu is beginning to warm up after a slow start as his Chicago White Sox go for a two-game sweep against the host Cleveland Indians on Wednesday afternoon. Abreu had two hits Sunday against Minnesota after going 3-of-17 to open the season and homered in the 4-1 victory over the Indians on Tuesday.

Adam Eaton snapped out a slump with two hits and Jose Quintana pitched six strong innings as the White Sox won their third straight game after losing their first four. The Indians’ injury woes continued when starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Melky Cabrera in the first inning. The team announced X-rays were negative and Carrasco suffered a bruised jaw. Cleveland’s offense has also been hampered by the loss of Yan Gomes (knee) and All-Star Michael Brantley, who manager Terry Francona told reporters could return Friday after playing only twice this season due to a sore back.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, Sports Time Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (0-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-0, 0.00)

Danks was unimpressive in his season debut at Kansas City while giving up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings during a 4-1 defeat. The 29-year-old Texan walked a career-high 74 in 193 2/3 innings a year ago and issued only one free pass to go along with one strikeout last Thursday. Ryan Raburn is 14-for-42 with three homers and six RBIs versus Danks, who has struggled against the Indians in his career with a 5-11 mark and 5.10 ERA in 22 starts.

Bauer started the season with an odd outing, throwing six no-hit innings while walking five and striking out 11 in a 111-pitch performance. The third pick in the 2011 draft walked 60 and struck out 143 in 153 frames a year ago and is primed for a breakout campaign after going 5-8 in 2014. Abreu was 3-for-4 last season against Bauer, who did not get a decision after throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland OF Jerry Sands has hit safely in all three games he has played, going 5-of-13 with four RBIs.

2. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez needs one home run to reach 100 for his career.

3. Cleveland OF Brandon Moss struck out in all four at-bats Tuesday and is 2-for-20 on the season.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, White Sox 2