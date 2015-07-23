Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians were hoping for a fast start out of the All-Star break to convince management that the team was ready to compete for a wild-card spot in the American League. After going 3-2 on the five-game road trip out of the break, the Indians will try to take advantage of the stumbling Chicago White Sox on Thursday and continue to move forward in the opener of a four-game series.

Cleveland (45-48) is hovering around the fringes of the wild-card race and needs a strong showing on a seven-game homestand before hitting the road again around the July 31 trade deadline. The Indians’ 19-26 home record is the worst in the AL Central, and the team ranks 12th in the AL in slugging percentage (.389) and ERA (4.18) at home. The White Sox are no longer uncertain about their future and could be auditioning right-hander Jeff Samardzija for a trade when he takes the mound opposite Cleveland righty Trevor Bauer on Thursday. Chicago has dropped four straight and six of seven after squandering the lead and falling 3-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (6-5, 4.08 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (8-6, 4.03)

Samardzija shut out the Toronto Blue Jays on four hits in his final start before the All-Star break but was not as sharp coming back, yielding four runs on seven hits – including two homers – and three walks over seven innings in a loss to Kansas City. The Notre Dame product is the most likely of Chicago’s available pieces to leave at the deadline and has gone at least seven innings in each of his last eight starts. Samardzija scattered six hits over six scoreless frames to earn a win over Cleveland on April 22.

Bauer had some trouble after a nine-day layoff and was reached for five runs on seven hits in four innings to lose at Cincinnati on Friday. The UCLA product won his two starts prior to the All-Star break while allowing a total of four runs in 14 1/3 frames. Bauer is 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA in five career starts against Chicago, with both wins coming earlier this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF/1B Nick Swisher (knee) is expected to play the outfield in a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Thursday.

2. Chicago DH Adam LaRoche is 4-for-32 since July 9.

3. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley went 4-for-5 on Wednesday and has nine RBIs in his last four games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Indians 4