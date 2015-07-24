Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Chicago White Sox were not having much luck finding the win column after the All-Star break until they began their road trip. The White Sox will try to add to their home run total when they visit the Cleveland Indians for the second contest of their four-game series on Friday.

Chicago went 1-5 at home against the top two teams in their respective leagues out of the break and managed more than two runs in just two of those six contests before breaking out with four home runs in Thursday’s 8-1 win over the Indians. Two of those blasts came from Melky Cabrera, who has hit five of his six home runs on the season since June 28. A big reason Cleveland is not closer in the wild-card race is its inability to win at home, and Thursday’s loss dropped the Indians to 19-27 in their own park. Cleveland will try to even the series behind ace Corey Kluber while the White Sox counter with Jose Quintana.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (4-9, 3.83 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (5-10, 3.38)

Quintana is winless in his last three starts and was held without a decision on Saturday after allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings against Kansas City. That snapped a streak of 12 straight starts in which the Colombian worked at least six frames. Quintana did not allow an earned run in six innings in a win at Cleveland on April 14 but lost to the Indians on May 19 despite yielding only two runs in seven frames.

Kluber turned in his fifth straight quality start at Cincinnati on Saturday, surrendering three runs in 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has allowed a total of five runs in 22 1/3 frames over his last three outings. Kluber did not factor in the decision at Chicago on May 19 despite giving up one run and striking out 12 in a season-high nine innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox DH Adam LaRoche is 4-for-36 without an RBI in his last 11 games.

2. Cleveland rookie SS Francisco Lindor is 4-for-8 with two RBIs in his last two contests.

3. Chicago 3B Tyler Saladino is 0-for-8 in his last two games after going 11-for-28 in the previous seven contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, White Sox 2