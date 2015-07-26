Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Chicago White Sox are not in strong contention for a playoff spot as baseball heads into the final few days before the trade deadline, but the Cleveland Indians are making them look like a World Series contender. The White Sox will try to wrap up a dominating four-game sweep when they visit the Indians in the series finale on Sunday.

Chicago took the first three games by a combined 24-4 score after totaling 19 runs in the previous seven games – six losses. Melky Cabrera is leading the way with seven RBIs and five runs scored in the series and has driven in at least one run in five consecutive contests. Cleveland, which fell behind the White Sox and into last place in the American League Central with Saturday’s 10-3 setback, has dropped five straight home games to fall to 19-29 in its own stadium. Danny Salazar will try to end that slide for the Indians, when he takes the mound against Chicago lefty Carlos Rodon on Sunday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (3-3, 4.48 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (8-5, 3.78)

Rodon followed up six scoreless innings at Chicago on July 10 by serving up seven runs in four frames to lose to St. Louis on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has yet to complete seven innings and issued a total of 19 walks in 26 frames over his last five starts. Rodon issued five walks against Cleveland on May 20 but limited the damage to one run over six innings without factoring in the decision.

Salazar bridged the All-Star break with a pair of quality starts but could not find his way into the win column on Tuesday after holding Milwaukee to three runs on two hits and three walks in six innings. Salazar fanned eight at the Brewers and has 124 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings this season. Eight of those strikeouts came against Chicago on May 21, when the Dominican scattered five hits over six scoreless innings to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago DH Adam LaRoche struck out four times on Saturday but drove in his first run since July 8 with a seventh-inning single.

2. Cleveland 1B Brandon Moss is 0-for-12 in his last three games.

3. Chicago 2B Carlos Sanchez hit his first career homer on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, White Sox 3