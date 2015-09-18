Preview: White Sox at Indians

Despite a hot streak in which they have won 14 of 21 games, the Cleveland Indians are running out of time in their late-season push to claim a playoff berth. The Indians are four games back of the Houston Astros for the second wild card in the American League as they prepare to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday in the opener of a three-game set.

Cleveland won two of three at Chicago earlier this month but is only 7-9 versus the White Sox this season and was outscored 26-5 in a four-game series at Progressive Field in late July. Rookie shortstop Francisco Lindor has seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak for the Indians, who have won 13 of their last 17 at home. Individual goals are all that remain for Chicago and one big one involves left-hander Chris Sale, Friday’s scheduled starter. Sale, who is coming off one of his worst outings of the season, needs 20 strikeouts to break the franchise record set by Ed Walsh (269) in 1908.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (12-9, 3.55 ERA) vs. Indians RH Cody Anderson (4-3, 3.68)

Sale matched his season low with three innings pitched last time out, when he was knocked around by Minnesota for six runs on nine hits to stretch his winless drought to four starts. The 6-6 Sale lost to the Indians with his previous turn, giving up three solo homers on seven hits over seven innings. He also had a victory and a no-decision against Cleveland earlier this season while permitting only three runs over 15 innings.

Anderson has won back-to-back starts against AL Central rival Detroit, yielding two runs on nine hits over 12 2/3 innings to remain unbeaten in four outings since returning from the disabled list. Anderson surrendered seven homers in his first nine starts this season but has kept the ball in the park over his last three turns. Anderson has made six career starts at home, logging a 2-1 record with a 4.96 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RHP David Robertson has been lit up for seven runs and five hits in his last two appearances.

2. The Indians on Thursday demoted RHP Trevor Bauer from the starting rotation to the bullpen.

3. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera is 11-for-21 with eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Indians 3