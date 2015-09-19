Preview: White Sox at Indians

With 15 wins in their last 22 games, the Cleveland Indians have introduced themselves as a significant part of the postseason conversation. The Indians look to inch closer to the second wild-card spot in the American League on Saturday when they play the second contest of their three-game series versus the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Carlos Santana belted a grand slam in Friday’s 12-1 victory for the Indians (73-73), who have won 14 of their last 18 at home to move within three games of Houston for the final wild-card spot with 16 contests remaining on their schedule. Santana has hit safely in nine of his last 10 outings and rookie Francisco Lindor is 13-for-28 (.464) during his seven-game hitting streak and 13-for-30 in eight career meetings with the White Sox. Chicago’s Melky Cabrera has also been swinging a hot bat, launching a solo homer on Friday to improve to 12-for-25 with nine RBIs during his six-game hitting streak. Cabrera has enjoyed success versus Saturday starter Carlos Carrasco, against whom he is 7-for-16 (with six RBIs in his career.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (7-6, 3.94 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (13-10, 3.62)

Rodon will look to continue his strong pitching versus Cleveland after being skipped in the rotation to limit his workload. The 22-year-old rookie improved to 2-0 with a slim 1.64 ERA against the Indians after allowing one run on five hits in seven innings in a 7-4 triumph on Sept. 8. Rodon only walked one batter in that outing after issuing 13 free passes in his previous four starts (27 innings).

Carrasco continued to improve upon his career-best season on Monday after yielding one run on five hits in six innings of an 8-3 triumph over Kansas City. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has struggled mightily versus the White Sox, posting a 3-7 mark with a 5.92 ERA in his career and a 1-3 record this season. After splitting a pair of April decisions, Carrasco was ripped for six runs in four innings in a 10-3 loss on July 25 and four runs on as many hits in a 7-4 setback on Sept. 8.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 3B Mike Aviles is 9-for-21 with seven runs scored in his last six games.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu is 8-for-16 with two homers and seven RBIs in his last four contests.

3. Cleveland will host Detroit on Oct. 5 in a makeup game if the Indians are still alive for a potential postseason berth.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 2