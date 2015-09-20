Preview: White Sox at Indians

Josh Tomlin’s surprising success has been a big reason for the Cleveland Indians’ ability to remain alive in the American League wild-card race. Tomlin will try to boost the Indians’ chances in the rubber match of a three-game series with the visiting Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The veteran right-hander, who was sidelined for several months following shoulder surgery in April, has helped Cleveland to five wins in his seven starts since returning last month. Two of those seven outings have resulted in complete games for Tomlin, who will hope for a bit more support than his teammates could provide in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the White Sox. The setback dropped the Indians back below .500 (73-74) and four games out of a playoff spot with 15 to play. Chicago, which clinched the season series with Saturday’s win, will give the ball to John Danks.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (7-12, 4.56 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (5-2, 2.70)

Danks is on a nice roll heading down the stretch, following up his sixth career complete game with seven strong innings against Oakland on Monday. He limited the Athletics to three runs and a season low-tying three hits (all solo homers) while striking out six, his highest total since Aug. 7. The 30-year-old faced Cleveland three times in just over a month earlier in the year and gave up 12 runs in 16 frames.

Tomlin let up two runs and four hits with six strikeouts in his tough-luck, complete-game loss against Kansas City on Tuesday. He has yielded 31 hits and only three walks in 50 innings since his return, good for a minuscule 0.68 WHIP. In between the complete games, the Texas Tech product gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings of a win at Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 3B Chris Johnson is 8-for-21 with a home run, three walks and six RBIs on the current homestand.

2. White Sox CF Adam Eaton is 14-for-37 with seven runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. Chicago is 19-12 in its last 31 road games.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 3