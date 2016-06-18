Preview: White Sox at Indians

James Shields gets a third chance to prove himself to the Chicago White Sox when he toes the rubber Saturday at Cleveland in the continuation of a three-game series against the Indians. Acquired in a trade with San Diego earlier this month, Shields has been abysmal through his first two starts with the White Sox, allowing 14 runs in seven innings.

Shields’ struggles make the pitching matchup - at least on paper - a massive mismatch with the Indians giving the ball to American League ERA leader Danny Salazar. Cleveland opened the series Friday night with a dramatic 3-2 win on Carlos Santana’s walk-off homer, snapping its three-game losing streak. It was the fourth straight road loss for Chicago, which is in danger of falling two games below .500 for the first time this year. Santana has slugged four home runs in five games and has seven RBIs in his last seven contests.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH James Shields (2-8, 5.45 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (7-3, 2.19)

Including his final start with San Diego on May 31, Shields has given up an alarming 24 runs (23 earned) and 25 hits - including six home runs - in his last 9 2/3 frames. He has also walked 10 while striking out only four in that span, during which he has nearly doubled his ERA. The 34-year-old is 4-5 with a 3.53 ERA in 16 career starts against Cleveland.

Salazar opened his stellar campaign by allowing a run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings to win at Chicago, improving to 4-2 with a 3.28 ERA in his career against his AL Central rivals. The 26-year-old has allowed two runs and six hits with 17 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings this month and has won five of his last six decisions. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is 4-for-13 with a pair of homers against Salazar, who has won four straight home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland is 7-2 in one-run games at home.

2. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier is 0-for-15 with six strikeouts in a four-game span.

3. Chicago CF Austin Jackson (knee) underwent surgery earlier this week and will be re-examined in four weeks.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, White Sox 3