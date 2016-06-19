Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians are taking advantage of the fading Chicago White Sox to solidify their position atop the American League Central. The Indians will try to maintain their advantage over second-place Kansas City and complete a three-game sweep when they host the White Sox in the series finale on Sunday.

Cleveland saw its grip on the Central loosen considerably with three straight losses at Kansas City this week but jumped back into the win column when Carlos Santana blasted a walk-off home run in Friday’s series opener and ensured another day in first place with a 13-2 pasting on Saturday. The outburst marked a departure for the Indians' offense, which totaled 10 runs in the previous four games. The White Sox were 13 games over .500 on May 9 but have dropped two under the even mark with the first two losses in Cleveland. James Shields, who was brought in to stabilize the rotation earlier this month, was lit up for eight runs in 1 2/3 innings on Saturday and has allowed 21 earned runs in 8 2/3 frames since joining the team.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-6, 4.28 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 3.40)

Rodon skipped a start due to discomfort in his neck and was solid upon his return, notching seven strikeouts while allowing two runs and seven hits in six innings against Kansas City in a 3-1 loss. The NC State product has yielded two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts but earned only one win in that span. Rodon never has lost to Cleveland, building up a 3-0 record with a 1.52 ERA in five games – four starts.

Carrasco has not recorded a victory in three starts since returning from the disabled list and lost the last two while allowing a total of six runs and 15 hits in 12 2/3 innings. The Venezuelan worked himself out of some trouble by notching eight strikeouts in six frames at Kansas City on Monday. Carrasco has struggled in his career against Chicago, posting a 3-8 record and 5.76 ERA in 14 games - 13 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier is 0-for-19 with nine strikeouts in his last five games.

2. Cleveland 3B Juan Uribe went 3-for-5 on Saturday, recording one more hit than the total from his previous nine games this month.

3. Chicago signed first-round pick RHP Zack Burdi and has agreed to terms with 26 of its 41 selections.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, White Sox 3