Preview: Indians at White Sox

The Cleveland Indians will welcome the third of four opponents on their season-high 11-game homestand when they host the Chicago White Sox in the first of three games beginning Tuesday night. After sweeping four straight from the Los Angeles Angels to begin the homestand, the Indians were stymied in a 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in a make-up game Monday.

The setback snapped a five-game home winning streak and kept first-place Cleveland five games ahead of Detroit in the American League Central. Mike Napoli had a double to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and he will be looking to do more damage against the White Sox, who have seen the Indians slugger rip three homers and a triple while driving in 10 runs in eight meetings this season. Chicago has split the first six games of a nine-game road trip after dropping a 5-4 decision in Miami on Sunday. The Indians have won six straight contests between the division rivals while limiting the White Sox to a total of 12 runs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (9-8, 2.85 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (12-8, 3.21)

Quintana has won four straight decisions but still needs one more victory to reach 10 for the first time in his five-year career. He pitched well enough to win Wednesday in Kansas City - giving up a run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings - but was given a no-decision in a game the White Sox would eventually lose 3-2. The 27-year-old is 5-2 with a 2.68 ERA in 16 career games (14 starts) against the Indians and has been even better in Cleveland's Progressive Field, where he is 2-0 with a 1.17 mark.

Kluber is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA in his last six starts and the Indians have been victorious in his last five outings at home. He posted a quality start in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday but also served up two home runs for the first time since May 31. Jose Abreu (12-for-31 with three home runs) and Melky Cabrera (9-for-22) have enjoyed their encounters with the former Cy Young Award winner, who is 5-4 with a 3.47 ERA against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland is 31-16 against the Central while Chicago is 19-27.

2. White Sox CF Adam Eaton went 7-for-12 with a home run and three walks during the three-game series in Miami.

3. Indians LHP Andrew Miller has 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings since joining the club at the trade deadline.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, White Sox 2