Preview: White Sox at Indians

Veteran Mike Napoli added more fuel to the fire on his torrid stretch at the plate by continuing to run roughshod over the Chicago White Sox. The 34-year-old looks to keep both trends going on Wednesday as the Cleveland Indians vie for an eighth straight victory over the visiting White Sox.

Napoli had an RBI single in Tuesday's 3-1 triumph to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games while driving in his 11th run in nine encounters this season against Chicago. Jason Kipnis collected three hits in the series opener and has 12 in his last eight contests for the American League Central-leading Indians, who improved to 5-1 on their season-high 11-game homestand. Chicago, which has dropped two in a row and four of six overall, has mustered all of 13 runs while losing seven in a row to Cleveland. Todd Frazier struck out in all four plate appearances in the series opener and is batting .165 in 29 career contests versus Cleveland.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Anthony Ranaudo (1-1, 8.71 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (8-6, 3.21)

With fellow right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (groin) on the 15-day disabled list, Ranaudo is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to make the start. The 26-year-old fared well in his last outing with the White Sox, pitching 5 1/3 innings before surrendering a hit at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on July 27. Ranaudo, who owns a 6-5 mark this season with Charlotte, struggled in his last trip to the mound by permitting five runs in four innings.

Carrasco snapped a three-game losing skid by striking out eight in seven innings of a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The 29-year-old Venezuelan did not walk a batter for just the second time this season and first since a 2 2/3-inning stint at Detroit on April 24. Carrasco settled for a no-decision against Chicago despite allowing just two runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings on June 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago SS Tyler Saladino is 7-for-18 with three doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in his last four contests.

2. Cleveland has dominated the AL Central this season, posting a 32-16 mark to help build a six-game lead over second-place Detroit.

3. White Sox DH Justin Morneau belted a solo homer among his two hits in the series opener, improving to 8-for-18 in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, White Sox 2