Preview: White Sox at Indians

Right-hander Danny Salazar looks to hit the ground running upon his return from the disabled list on Thursday as the host Cleveland Indians vie for a series victory over the Chicago White Sox. The 26-year-old Salazar, who has been sidelined by right elbow inflammation since Aug. 2, improved to 5-2 lifetime with a 3.19 ERA against the American League Central rival by winning both starts this season.

Salazar would be wise to keep a keen eye on Adam Eaton, who belted a grand slam in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 10-7 victory over the Indians. The 27-year-old is heating up this month with six multi-hit performances and is 4-for-12 in his career versus Salazar. The White Sox snapped a string of seven straight losses to division-leading Cleveland, which fell for just the second time in seven contests and failed to extend its six-game advantage over second-place Detroit. Carlos Santana launched a solo homer on Wednesday to raise his hit total to five in as many games and is 4-for-11 lifetime against Thursday starter Carlos Rodon.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (3-8, 4.32 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (11-4, 3.38)

Rodon recorded his first win in nearly three months on Friday after tossing a career-high 122 pitches over six innings in a 4-2 victory at Miami. The 23-year-old owns a 3-0 record with a 1.75 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 frames versus Cleveland in six outings, but he settled for a no-decision in his lone encounter this season. Rodon allowed two runs and fanned eight over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision at Progressive Field on June 19.

Salazar was downright impressive in a simulated game on Sunday, giving manager Terry Francona little choice but to insert the 26-year-old Dominican back into the rotation. Salazar has struck out seven batters in each meeting with the White Sox to increase his total to 63 in eight career outings (42 1/3 innings). He has allowed just three runs and seven hits over 12 innings against the White Sox, but Jose Abreu is batting .375 with three homers in his career versus the hurler.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland RHP Josh Tomlin was placed on the family emergency list on Wednesday, keeping him idle for three to five days as he tends to a personal matter.

2. Chicago rookie SS Tim Anderson belted a two-run homer on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he has scored eight times.

3. Indians LF Brandon Guyer collected three singles on Wednesday and has eight hits and seven RBIs in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 2