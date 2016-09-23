Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians would prefer to clinch their first American League Central title since 2007 at home and have a good chance to do it this weekend against the struggling Chicago White Sox. The Indians have won five of six to trim their magic number to four and own a seven-game lead over Detroit in the AL Central as they prepare to host the White Sox on Friday to open a three-game set.

Carlos Santana is finishing the season with a flourish for Cleveland (52-26 at home), going 9-for-16 with six extra-base hits and seven RBIs in the last four games after belting a three-run homer in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over Kansas City. Trevor Bauer looks to snap out of a slump when he takes the mound for the Indians on Friday and Chicago counters with veteran Miguel Gonzalez, who is unbeaten in his career against Cleveland. The White Sox are playing out the string on a disappointing season, dropping five straight contests and giving up 33 runs in the last four. Todd Frazier, who owns a six-game hitting streak, is two away from his first 40-homer season and Jose Abreu needs four RBIs to reach 100 for the third consecutive year to start his career for Chicago.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (4-7, 3.83 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (11-8, 4.24)

Gonzalez has strung together three straight quality starts since returning from the disabled list, allowing six runs over 20 innings combined. The 32-year-old Mexico native posted one of the two wins in that stretch against Cleveland and is 4-0 with a 3.26 ERA in five career games versus the Indians. Rajai Davis is 7-for-17 with three homers against Gonzalez, who is 0-3 with a 3.39 ERA on the road in 2016.

Bauer, who has moved up to the No. 2 role in the rotation due to injuries, has struggled in his last three starts while permitting 17 runs over 16 innings. The 25-year-old UCLA product makes his 99th career appearance – 91st start – and is six strikeouts shy of 500. Abreu is 10-for-25 with three RBIs versus Bauer, who is 0-1 with a 4.40 ERA in three games (two starts) against the White Sox this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox took three of four from the Indians early last week, but are just 6-10 against Cleveland overall this season.

2. Cleveland 3B-OF Jose Ramirez has hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-21 in that span to raise his batting average to .315.

3. Chicago outfielder Adam Eaton is 6-for-16 with a homer and three RBIs in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, White Sox 3