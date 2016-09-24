Preview: White Sox at Indians

While their pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries, the offense is looking pretty healthy for the Cleveland Indians, who look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. The Indians pounded Chicago 10-4 on Friday to reduce their magic number for clinching the American League Central title to three.

Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs Friday, giving him 11 RBIs in his last nine games, as Cleveland improved to an American League-best 53-26 at home. Carlos Santana continued his blistering stretch with three hits and is 12-for-20 with three homers, three doubles and seven RBIs during his five-game hitting streak. Due to injuries to rotation mainstays Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar, Cody Anderson will make his first start for the Indians since June 7. Melky Cabrera has homered three times in seven games and recorded multiple hits in five of his last nine contests for Chicago, which has lost six in a row.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH José Quintana (12-11, 3.26 ERA) vs. Indians RH Cody Anderson (2-4, 6.24)

Quintana has been hit hard in three starts this month, but he was superb in his one victory in September, beating the Indians on Sept. 13 by yielding just one run over eight innings. The 27-year-old Colombian followed that up by lasting only four frames last time out at Kansas City while giving up six runs and a season-high 10 hits. Ramirez is 7-for-21 against Quintana, who is 1-2 with a 2.60 ERA in four starts this season versus the Indians.

Anderson is 1-3 with a bloated 7.65 ERA in eight starts this season, but the victory came against the White Sox as he struck out nine while allowing one run and five hits over seven innings. The 26-year-old Californian has not allowed a run over his last four appearances, including two innings of one-hit ball at the White Sox on Sept. 15. Cabrera is 5-for-10 against Anderson, who is 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA in four appearances versus Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. DH Mike Napoli is the first Cleveland player to reach 100 RBIs since 2007.

2. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier is 11-for-26 during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Ramirez has his safely in seven straight contests and 18 of his last 19.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Indians 3