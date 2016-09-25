Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have one last chance to clinch the American League Central title in front of their home fans when they play the rubber match of a three-game set against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon. Chicago halted a six-game skid by snapping Cleveland's four-game winning streak with an 8-1 victory Saturday, leaving the Indians' magic number for winning the division at two.

The possibility of celebrating at Progressive Field aside, Cleveland would relish a clincher at home before embarking on a season-ending seven-game road trip that will kick off with four games in Detroit. The Tigers are seven games behind the first-place Indians and have to lose Sunday to give Cleveland a chance to wrap up the division. The White Sox were eliminated from the playoffs for the eighth straight year after dropping the series opener, but some notable individual goals are well within reach. Todd Frazier needs one home run to reach 40 for the first time while Jose Abreu is three RBIs shy of knocking in 100 in each of his first three seasons.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (7-10, 4.29 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (12-8, 4.61)

Rodon appears to be hitting a wall after getting hit hard in each of his last two starts, permitting six runs in each in losses to Kansas City and the Indians. Those two outings followed a stretch of seven consecutive quality starts in which Rodon went 5-0, including a no-decision at Cleveland on Aug. 18 in which he gave up two runs over six innings. Carlos Santana is 6-for-15 against Rodon, who owns a 3-1 mark and 2.87 ERA versus the Indians.

Tomlin is regaining his early-season form after a disastrous August that saw him tattooed repeatedly in his six starts, logging an 0-5 record and unsightly 11.48 ERA. Although he did not factor in the decision Tuesday versus Kansas City, Tomlin went 6 2/3 strong innings and yielded one run on five hits. He beat the White Sox in his previous turn, tossing five innings of one-run ball to improve to 4-2 with a 3.08 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 3B Jose Ramirez has hit safely in eight straight games, including six doubles in his last four contests.

2. White Sox CF Adam Eaton sat out Saturday and is expected to miss Sunday's game after crashing into the wall in the series opener.

3. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor is hitless in seven straight games and 3-for-45 over his last 14.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 3