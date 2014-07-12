Indians 7, White Sox 4: Nick Swisher and David Murphy homered as Cleveland knocked off visiting Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

Asdrubal Cabrera, Lonnie Chisenhall and Swisher each had two hits and Carlos Santana added an RBI for the Indians, who improved to .500 at 46-46. Corey Kluber (9-6) got the bad news about missing out on an All-Star spot on Thursday but picked up a win, allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings while striking out five.

Hector Noesi (3-7) started for the White Sox and was reached for six runs on seven hits and four walks while squandering three different leads. Adam Dunn homered while Adam Eaton and Adrian Nieto each doubled in a run for Chicago.

The White Sox jumped on top with two runs in the second but Murphy came up with Swisher on in the bottom of the inning and belted his sixth home run out to right-center to tie it. Eaton’s double put Chicago back up in the fourth but again Noesi immediately surrendered the lead, walking Chris Dickerson with the bases loaded and two out.

Dunn’s solo blast in the fifth put the White Sox on top but Noesi once again faltered in the bottom of the frame. Chisenhall’s two-out RBI single tied it before Swisher sent an 0-1 slider over the wall in straightaway center to put the Indians on top for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cody Allen struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 11th save. … Dunn’s home run was the 454th of his career and 100th with Chicago. … Cleveland optioned LHP T.J. House to Triple-A Columbus and recalled RHP Austin Adams.