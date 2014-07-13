FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White Sox 6, Indians 2
July 13, 2014 / 12:16 AM / 3 years ago

White Sox 6, Indians 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Light editing throughout)

White Sox 6, Indians 2: Jose Abreu hit his major league-leading 29th home run and Scott Carroll cruised through five scoreless innings as visiting Chicago evened its three-game series with Cleveland.

Adam Dunn added an RBI single and Gordon Beckham drove in two for the White Sox, who snapped a three-game slide. Carroll (4-5) allowed two hits and walked one in his second straight scoreless start but left after just 78 pitches with stiffness in his lower back.

Michael Brantley homered while Jason Kipnis singled and drew a bases-loaded walk for the Indians, who dropped below .500 at 46-47. Zach McAllister (3-5) lasted seven innings and was charged with three runs on four hits to lose his fifth straight decision.

McAllister did not allow a hit through the first three innings but walked Alexei Ramirez leading off the fourth in front of Abreu, who broke up the no-hitter by hammering a first-pitch slider into the Chicago bullpen in right. A pair of infield singles got things started in the sixth before Dunn’s single off the wall in right made it 3-0.

Javy Guerra issued a two-out bases-loaded walk to Kipnis in the seventh and Brantley took Eric Surkamp deep in the eighth to cut it to 3-2. Dayan Viciedo singled to start the ninth for the White Sox and Conor Gillaspie followed with a double before Beckham - who had been in a 1-for-32 slump - doubled to left to plate a pair and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to help put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ramirez left the game in the fourth with lower back tightness and is day-to-day. … Cleveland RHP Austin Adams made his major-league debut in the ninth and was charged with three runs while recording one out. … White Sox RHP Matt Lindstrom (ankle) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session prior to the game and also took some infield practice. He will throw again during the All-Star break before going out on a rehab assignment.

