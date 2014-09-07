(Updated: CORRECTS Bourn’s runs scored, second sentence, second graph. CORRECTS Carrasco hitters retired in a row after Gillaspie’s hit, first sentence, fourth graph. CORRECTS scorer of Cleveland run, second sentence, fifth graph.)

Indians 2, White Sox 0: Carlos Carrasco came one out shy of his third career complete game and Michael Brantley drove in a run as Cleveland completed a three-game home sweep of Chicago.

Carrasco (7-4) allowed four hits and struck out eight en route to his fourth straight victory for the Indians, who held the White Sox to two runs over the weekend. Michael Bourn joined Brantley with two hits and scored a run as Cleveland closed within 4½ games of Kansas City in the American League Central and four back of Seattle for the second wild card.

Scott Carroll (5-10) took the hard-luck loss, permitting two runs on seven hits in seven innings to suffer his third setback in his last three starts. Conor Gillaspie doubled to begin the second and Andy Wilkins contributed a one-out double in the fifth to account for Chicago’s only two hits off Carrasco through eight innings.

Carrasco retired nine in a row after giving up Gillaspie’s two-base hit and retired 11 straight following Wilkins’ double until Adrian Nieto singled to start the ninth. Carroll settled in after surrendering two hits and walk in the opening frame, allowing only five singles the rest of the way.

Cleveland staked Carrasco to an early advantage in the first when Bourn led off the frame with a triple and scored on Brantley’s single before Carroll induced an inning-ending double play to avoid further damage. The score remained unchanged until the eighth when Carlos Santana plated Roberto Perez on a groundout and Cody Allen came on to get the final out for his 19th save after Carrasco yielded a pair of singles in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Santana drew a walk in the first, becoming the first Indian to record 100 free passes since Travis Hafner (102) and Grady Sizemore (101) reached the plateau in 2007. … Chicago, which went hitless with runners in scoring position (0-for-6) for the fourth time in five games, is 8-for-65 in such situations over the last nine contests. … The Indians won the season series 10-9, taking seven of the final nine meetings.