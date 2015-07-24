White Sox 8, Indians 1

CLEVELAND -- Melky Cabrera belted two home runs and Jeff Samardzija pitched eight strong innings as the Chicago White Sox snapped their four-game losing streak with an 8-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night at Progressive Field.

The switch-hitting Cabrera, batting left-handed, hit a solo home run in the fourth inning off right-hander Trevor Bauer (8-7). In the seventh, Cabrera batted right-handed and belted a two-run homer off left-hander Kyle Crockett.

Cabrera is the first White Sox hitter to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game since Nick Swisher, now with the Indians, did it against Cleveland on June 30, 2008.

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez and center fielder Adam Eaton also homered for the White Sox, who totaled 10 hits, five of them for extra bases.

Samardzija (7-5), whose name has come up frequently in trade rumors as the deadline nears, put distractions behind him and dominated the Cleveland lineup, holding the Indians to one run and four hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

The Indians’ only run came in the sixth when center fielder Michael Bourn singled, went to second on a groundout by second baseman Jason Kipnis and scored on a single by shortstop Francisco Lindor. That cut Chicago’s lead to 5-1.

But the White Sox erupted for three runs in the seventh. Bauer walked catcher Geovany Soto to start the inning. Crockett relieved Bauer and gave up a double to second baseman Carlos Sanchez, moving Soto to third.

Soto scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Tyler Saladino. Cabrera then hit Crockett’s first pitch over the left field wall for a two-run homer, giving Chicago an 8-1 lead.

Bauer held the White Sox scoreless on one hit through the first three innings. In the fourth, Bauer struck out the side but also gave up four runs, including two home runs.

Cabrera led off the fourth with a home run on a 0-2 pitch from Bauer. Designated hitter Jose Abreu singled, but Bauer struck out first baseman Adam LaRoche.

Garcia singled and Ramirez pounded a 1-1 pitch over the wall in left field for a three-run homer, giving Chicago a 4-0 lead.

The White Sox made it 5-0 when Eaton led off the fifth with his eighth home run, a line drive over the right field wall.

NOTES: Indians LHP Nick Hagadone underwent season-ending surgery Thursday by Dr. James Andrews to repair a broken bone in his left elbow. The estimated time for recovery is six to nine months. In 36 relief appearances this year, Hagadone was 0-1 with a 4.28 ERA. ...Before the game, the White Sox placed INF Emilio Bonifacio on the bereavement list and recalled INF Leury Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte. ... LHP Jose Quintana, who will start for the White Sox on Friday, leads the major leagues with 45 no decisions since 2012. ... Indians OF Nick Swisher was scheduled to make a rehab start in the outfield with Double-A Akron on Thursday night. Swisher has been on the disabled list since June 14 with left knee inflammation.