Holland shines as White Sox edge Indians

CLEVELAND -- Talk about home sweet home.

Ohio native Derek Holland has a history of pitching well at Progressive Field, and Wednesday night might have been his best performance ever in his home state.

Holland and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1.

A native of Newark, Ohio, which is about 130 miles south of Cleveland, Holland (1-1) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and four walks while recording four strikeouts.

"Welcome home. I love pitching here," said Holland, who in five career starts at Progressive Field has a 1.02 ERA.

That's the lowest ERA at Progressive Field for any visiting pitcher with at least 30 innings pitched.

"This was the last place my grandmother saw me pitch before she died a few years ago," Holland said. "Tonight I wrote, 'Granny' on the back of the mound. This game meant a lot to me."

Cleveland starter Danny Salazar (0-1) struck out 11 in six innings but took the loss. Salazar walked two and allowed four hits, one of which was a two-run single by Matt Davidson in the second inning that accounted for Chicago's only runs of the game.

Holland and the White Sox bullpen made the two runs stand up.

"He pounded the strike zone and kept them off balance with his secondary pitches," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said of Holland. "Plus, he's been around. He was very poised out there."

The Indians, trailing 2-0, were held to one hit through the first seven innings, but Carlos Santana led off the eighth inning with a single off reliever Nate Jones. Francisco Lindor followed with a double off the center field wall, sending Santana to third.

Santana scored on a groundout to first by Michael Brantley, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Lindor moved to third on the Brantley groundout, but Jones struck out Edwin Encarnacion and retired Jose Ramirez on another grounder to first to end the inning.

David Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Chicago's first save of the season.

"A tip of the cap to our relievers," Renteria said. "They did a great job."

Salazar struggled early in the game, especially in the second inning, when the White Sox sent six men to the plate and scored two runs.

Cody Asche drew a walk leading off the inning. Avisail Garcia doubled to right field, moving Asche to third. Davidson followed with a single to left field, scoring both runners and giving Chicago a 2-0 lead.

"I just got a little wild that inning. They got two runs, but that was it," Salazar said.

Holland breezed through the Indians lineup, holding them hitless and scoreless through the first five innings. Cleveland only had four base runners in that span, and only threatened to score in one of those innings.

Encarnacion, leading off the second inning, reached on a catcher's interference call on White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez. Ramirez drew a walk, putting runners on first and second with no outs.

But Holland struck out the next two batters -- Brandon Guyer and Yandy Diaz -- and Roberto Perez grounded weakly to second base for the third out. Robertson retired the side in order in the ninth, striking out the last two batters.

"They've got an excellent hitting team, but our guys made some great pitches," Renteria said.

"He (Holland) put the fastball in our heads, and then went to his breaking ball," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He was really good. We didn't have a whole lot going against him."

NOTES: Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall is expected to be activated off the disabled list Thursday. Chisenhall has been out since the start of the season due to a right shoulder sprain. ... Indians C Yan Gomes, who is hitting .056 (1-for-18), was given a night off Wednesday. He was replaced by C Roberto Perez. ... White Sox 3B Todd Frazier has the flu and did not play Wednesday night. ... Chicago C Geovany Soto was a late scratch from the lineup due to right elbow soreness. He was replaced by C Omar Narvaez. ... RHP Miguel Gonzalez (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will start for the White Sox in Thursday's series finale against Indians RHP Josh Tomlin (0-1, 11.57 ERA).