Indians end six-game losing streak

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians had not had a game like this in a long time, so they were going to enjoy it.

“This was a good night for us offensively, and we needed it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona after the Indians matched their season high in runs with a 12-5 win over the Chicago White Sox Friday night at Progressive Field.

Designated hitter Carlos Santana and left fielder Michael Brantley hit home runs to lead a 13-hit Cleveland attack that ended the Indians’ six-game losing streak.

Right-hander Danny Salazar became just the third Indians starting pitcher to win a game this year by pitching five innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits. Salazar (1-3) struck out six and walked three.

“He was outstanding, and did a great job of damage control,” said Francona.

Salazar’s best pitching came in the fourth inning when he pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-outs situation without a run scoring.

“You’ve got to have exceptional stuff to do that,” Francona said.

The Indians, who entered Friday’s game with the second worst record in the American League at 11-17, were coming off an 0-6 West Coast trip in which they were swept in three-game series by the Giants and Angels. The Indians scored just 13 runs in those six games, but scored 12 runs in the first six innings Friday night.

“We’ve gotten off to a bad start and a lot of bad things are being written about us. We’ve got to band together and figure this thing out,” said first baseman Nick Swisher.

The Indians scored in five of the first six innings, including five runs in the first and four in the sixth.

Leading 8-5, the Indians’ four-run sixth started with an infield single by third baseman Mike Aviles and an RBI double by Swisher off left-hander Scott Downs. Later in the inning Brantley stroked a two-run single to make it 11-5. A run-scoring wild pitch by right-hander Maikel Cleto stretched the Cleveland lead to 12-5.

“It seemed like Cleveland was hitting it where we weren‘t, so you tip your hat to them,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “They were painting lines, hitting it hard, coming through with guys on base. It was just their night.”

The messy game included a total of four errors, two run-scoring wild pitches and one run-scoring passed ball. Every starter in the Cleveland lineup had at least one hit, led by Brantley, who had three hits and three RBIs.

Left-hander John Danks (2-2) gave up eight runs on 10 hits in five innings and took the loss.

“There wasn’t a whole lot to take from it,” Danks said. “I felt fine, but I‘m giving them batter’s counts way too often, and I‘m paying for it.”

The Indians, who had only produced seven runs in the first inning all year, scored five runs in the first inning against Danks.

With one out, Aviles singled and stole second. Swisher walked. A double by Santana scored Aviles and sent Swisher to third.

Right fielder Ryan Raburn, who came into the game hitless in his last 22 at-bats, sliced a single to right field, scoring Swisher and Santana to give the Indians a 3-0 lead. Brantley followed with a single, and after shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera walked to load the bases, catcher Yan Gomes drove in Raburn and Brantley with a double to make it 5-0.

Chicago scored three runs (two unearned) in the second to cut the Cleveland lead to 5-3, but in the bottom of the second Santana countered with a booming home run, his third homer in the past four games, over the left-field wall to extend the Indians’ lead to 6-3 after two innings.

An RBI single by center fielder Michael Bourn in the third gave Cleveland a 7-3 lead, but Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu’s solo homer in the top of the fifth made it 7-4. Brantley’s homer in the bottom of the fifth gave Cleveland an 8-4 lead.

NOTES: White Sox 1B Jose Abreu, who led the American League in home runs (10) and RBIs (32) in April, could become the second player in major league history to be named Player of the Month in his first month in the majors. Outfielder Yasiel Puig did it last year for the Dodgers. ... Before the game, the Indians placed 2B Jason Kipnis on the disabled list with a strained right oblique. INF Jose Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace Kipnis on the roster. ... RHP Justin Masterson, Cleveland’s opening day starter, will make his seventh start of the season on Saturday and is still looking for his first win.