Masterson gets first win as Indians blank White Sox

CLEVELAND -- Right-hander Justin Masterson was a 14-game winner last season, but through six games this season the Cleveland Indians’ No. 1 starter was still looking for his first win.

Masterson’s drought ended Saturday night at Progressive Field as he pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice to pitch well and for us to get the win. It was a great team effort today,” Masterson said.

Cleveland’s opening day starter, Masterson had a record of 0-1 in his first six starts of the season. Saturday night, however, Masterson looked more like the All-Star selection he was last season.

Masterson gave up four hits, with six strikeouts and one walk.

“He did what he’s supposed to do, especially against right-handed hitters,” manager Terry Francona said.

Right-hander Cody Allen pitched out of an eighth-inning jam, and right-hander John Axford pitched the ninth to pick up his American League-leading ninth save.

The loss went to right-hander Scott Carroll (1-1), who started and pitched six innings without allowing an earned run. Both of Cleveland’s runs were unearned, thanks to two White Sox errors.

Masterson, Allen and Axford combined on a five-hitter as Cleveland has won the first two games of this series, its first at home following a disastrous 0-6 trip to the West Coast.

Designated hitter Adam Dunn had two hits for the White Sox, who were shut out for the third time this season.

Carroll, a 29-year-old rookie, made his second career start.

The Indians scored an unearned run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall led off with a double and went to third on a deep fly ball. Carroll retired designated hitter Jason Giambi on a popup for the second out and got right fielder David Murphy to hit a towering popup near the pitcher’s mound.

Third baseman Marcus Semien was in position to make the catch, but he dropped the ball for an error, allowing Chisenhall to score the first run of the game.

A sacrifice fly by first baseman Nick Swisher gave the Indians a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Carroll pitched six innings, giving up two unearned runs on five hits. He walked one and did not strike out a batter.

“It just happened to be that Masterson was better today than I was,” Carroll said.

The White Sox had a great chance to score in the fifth inning when, with the help of a Cleveland error, they loaded the bases with one out. Semien then hit a low line drive that appeared headed for right field, but Swisher made a diving catch and stepped on first base for the inning-ending double play.

“We gave them a couple extra outs, but Swish made that play, which was huge, because all three runners probably would have scored,” Francona said.

With two outs in the eighth inning, the Sox had runners at second and third with rookie slugger Jose Abreu at the plate, but Allen struck him out on three pitches to end the inning.

Axford then retired the side in order in the ninth.

“It was a good all-around game for us,” Masterson said. “We made a few mistakes, but the guys picked each other up, and we took advantage of their mistakes.”

NOTES: Indians CF Michael Bourn left the game in the fourth inning because of tightness in his left hamstring. ... Before the game, INF Elliot Johnson was designated for assignment by the Indians. Cleveland also placed C Yan Gomes on the paternity list, purchased the contract of C George Kottaras from Triple-A Columbus and recalled LHP Nick Hagadone from Columbus. ... Indians manager Terry Francona said RHP Josh Tomlin will be recalled from Columbus on Tuesday to start that night against Minnesota. Tomlin is replacing RHP Carlos Carrasco in the rotation after Carrasco was moved to the bullpen. ... White Sox OF Adam Eaton was placed on the disabled list before the game because of a strained right hamstring. Chicago recalled LHP Frank De Los Santos from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox also claimed OF Moises Sierra on waivers from Toronto and transferred RHP Nate Jones to the 60-day disabled list.