Viciedo’s homer lifts White Sox past Indians

CLEVELAND -- The Chicago White Sox were two outs away from being swept in a three-game series when right fielder Dayan Viciedo turned the tables on the Cleveland Indians.

Viciedo’s three-run home run with one out in the top of the ninth inning was the difference as the White Sox rallied to beat the Indians 4-3 Sunday at Progressive Field.

With the Indians leading 3-1, right-hander John Axford, who leads the American League with nine saves, walked second baseman Gordon Beckham on four pitches to start the inning. Axford rallied to strikeout slugging first baseman Jose Abreu, but designated hitter Adam Dunn walked, putting runners at first and second with one out.

Viciedo then pounded a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right field for his second home run.

“I was looking for a pitch I could make good contact with. He made a mistake and I made him pay for it,” Viciedo said.

“(Axford) left a ball up over the plate and it got caught in the one place in the ballpark where the wind was blowing out,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

“It was a fastball. Not a very good pitch, obviously,” Axford said.

The win, which snapped the White Sox’s streak of eight consecutive losses at Progressive Field, went to right-hander Daniel Webb (2-0).

“It hasn’t been good to us here, so to be able to come back and take one like this is pretty nice,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said.

Right-hander Matt Lindstrom pitched the ninth to pick up his fourth save.

“It was a much-needed win, obviously,” Lindstrom said.

Viciedo’s heroics ruined a historic game for two Cleveland players.

Right-hander Corey Kluber broke the club record for consecutive strikeouts in a game and catcher George Kottaras set a club record by homering in his first two plate appearances with the team.

Kluber struck out seven consecutive hitters between the third and fifth innings and finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts in eight innings. He held Chicago to three hits and walked two.

“He pitched his heart out. That’s about as good as you can pitch,” Francona said. “He worked ahead in the count and had late movement either way on his pitches.”

Kottaras’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday when the Indians placed catcher Yan Gomes on the paternity list. Kottaras hit his first home run off right-hander Andre Rienzo leading off the third inning, and then homered again off Rienzo in the fourth inning with two outs and nobody on base.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Abreu belted his 12th home run over the left field wall, giving the White Sox a 1-0 lead. Shortly after that Kluber began his dominance of the White Sox lineup.

With a runner at second and one out in the third inning, Kluber struck out left fielder Alejandro De Aza and Beckham to end the inning. In the fourth inning Kluber fanned Dunn, Viciedo and shortstop Alexei Ramirez in order, and then Kluber struck out the first two batters of the fifth inning, center fielder Jordan Danks and catcher Tyler Flowers, to make it seven consecutive strikeouts.

That broke the Indians’ club record for consecutive strikeouts by a pitcher, which was six, done four times previously, including once by Hall of Famer Bob Feller.

“I wasn’t keeping track,” Kluber said of the strikeout streak. “But that’s pretty cool to be mentioned in the same sentence with Bob Feller.”

Kluber’s 13 strikeouts ties him with CC Sabathia, Chuck Finley and Dave Burba for the most strikeouts in a game at Progressive Field in the 20-year history of the ballpark.

Following Kottaras’ first home run, the Indians took a 2-1 lead later in the third inning when left fielder Michael Brantley reached on an infield single. Third baseman Carlos Santana walked, and designated hitter Lonnie Chisenhall singled, scoring Brantley to give Cleveland the lead.

Kottaras’ second home run, a solo shot to right field, was his first homer, and gave the Indians a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Indians recalled OF Nyjer Morgan from Triple-A Columbus. Morgan started in CF in place of Michael Bourn, who is out with tightness in his left hamstring. ... LHP Nick Hagadone was optioned by the Indians to Triple-A Columbus. Hagadone was recalled from Columbus on Saturday, but was sent back to make room for Morgan. ... The White Sox sent 3B Conor Gillaspie to Triple-A Charlotte on an injury rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since April 26 with a left hand contusion.