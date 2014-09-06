Murphy’s heroics lift Indians over White Sox

CLEVELAND -- David Murphy was activated off the disabled list before the game, and he was the hero after it.

Murphy, a pinch hitter, singled in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox Friday night at Progressive Field.

It was Murphy’s first at-bat since Aug. 9. He was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 10 with a strained oblique, and he was activated just prior to Friday’s game.

“Those situations are the most fun situations in baseball,” said Murphy. “You always want the opportunity to win the game for your team.”

Catcher Yan Gomes led off the bottom of the 10th with a triple off the left-field wall against right-hander Maikel Cleto (0-1).

“The desire to want to be at third is what was big,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He’s not the fastest guy in the world, but right out of the box he was going for it.”

Chris Dickerson pinch ran for Gomes. The White Sox intentionally walked center fielder Michael Bourn. Left-hander Eric Surkamp relieved Cleto and Surkamp intentionally walked third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall to load the bases with no outs. Second baseman Jason Kipnis struck out for the first out.

Right-hander Ronald Belisario relieved Surkamp. Murphy, who is now 4-for-7 as a pinch hitter this season, was batting for catcher Roberto Perez. Murphy lined a 1-2 pitch to center, scoring Dickerson with the winning run.

The Indians dodged a bullet in the top of the 10th inning when the White Sox loaded the bases with one out. But right-hander C.C. Lee (1-1), who picked up his first major league win, retired first baseman Dayan Viciedo on a foul out, and third baseman Marcus Semien on a groundout to end that threat.

The White Sox had a chance to break the tie in the top of the ninth inning when left fielder Michael Taylor doubled with two outs. Chicago manager Robin Ventura sent up Conor Gillaspie as a pinch hitter for catcher Tyler Flowers. Gillaspie is hitting .422 vs. Cleveland this year, so the Indians intentionally walked Gillaspie, and right-hander Cody Allen then struck out second baseman Carlos Sanchez to end the inning.

The two starting pitchers pitched to a standoff. Cleveland left-hander T.J. House pitched seven innings, giving up one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. He threw 101 pitches, 66 of them strikes.

Chicago left-hander Chris Sale pitched six innings, giving up one run on five hits, with five strikeouts and one walk. He threw 98 pitches, 69 for strikes.

”It seems like every time he goes out there he gives us a chance to win,“ said Francona of House. ”And that was a tough matchup tonight, against Sale.

“I just tried to limit my mistakes and match him pitch for pitch,” said House.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Sale. With two outs, left fielder Michael Brantley singled, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Flowers.

First baseman Carlos Santana then singled to left, scoring Brantley and giving the Indians a 1-0 lead. At the start of the game opposing batters were hitting .202 against Sale. The switch-hitting Santana’s first inning single improved his career average against Sale to .400 (10-for-25).

Following Santana’s single, Sale retired 12 of the next 14 batters he faced.

“He has as good a stuff as anyone in the league. You know going in it’s going to be a struggle to score runs,” said Francona. “But we had some good at-bats, and got him out of there after six innings. When he leaves the game you feel a whole lot better.”

Sale threw 98 pitches, the third fewest pitches he’s thrown in a start this season.

“I understand what’s going on, and I agree with it,” said Sale of the decision to limit his pitch counts late in the season.

The White Sox tied the score with a run in the third inning off House. With two outs and nobody on, shortstop Alexei Ramirez hit a 2-2 pitch over the left-field wall for a home run, his 14th of the season.

“We had quite a few opportunities on offense, but didn’t cash in any of them,” said Chicago manager Robin Ventura. “You have to do that against this team because their pitching is so good.”

NOTES: Indians OF David Murphy was activated off the disabled list prior to the game. Murphy had been on the DL since Aug. 10 with a strained oblique. ... OF J.B. Shuck was acquired by the Indians from the Angels in exchange for cash considerations. ... White Sox 1B Paul Konerko will not play in the three-game series in Cleveland due to a broken bone in his hand. However, manager Robin Ventura said he does expect Konerko to play again before the end of the season. ... 1B Jose Abreu entered Friday’s game needing one RBI to become the fourth rookie in White Sox history to have a 100 RBI season. The others were Smead Jolly in 1930, Zeke Bonura in 1934 and Ron Kittle in 1983.