Kluber pitches Indians past White Sox, 3-1

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ starting pitchers refuse to let them fall out of playoff contention.

On Saturday night, Corey Kluber pitched his third complete game of the season and Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley had RBI hits in the seventh inning as the Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 at Progressive Field.

The right-handed Kluber (14-9) pitched a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking none.

In winning the first two games of the series, the Indians’ starting pitchers, Kluber and left-hander T.J. House, have allowed one earned run on 12 hits in 16 innings, with 15 strikeouts and no walks. Since the All-Star break, Cleveland’s starting pitchers have a 2.91 ERA. In their last 25 games, their starters’ ERA is 1.94.

“Kluber was tremendous,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I think to the first eight hitters he threw exclusively fastballs, to both sides of the plate.”

Kluber retired 13 of the last 15 batters to finish the game. He threw 104 pitches, 74 of them strikes.

“I made a slight mechanical adjustment between starts,” he said. “Nothing major. It was an easy fix, and I felt I was back on track tonight.”

Cleveland also got a home run from designated hitter Carlos Santana.

With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Indians center fielder Michael Bourn drew a walk from right-hander Zach Putnam (4-3). Shortstop Ramirez then hit a triple off the right-field wall, scoring Bourn and giving the Indians a 2-1 lead.

“Jose got a pitch he could hit, and that really changed the game,” Francona said. “At that point we were just trying to get a run.”

Left fielder Brantley then singled through the right side, scoring Ramirez and extending the Indians’ lead to 3-1.

Putnam relieved left-hander Jose Quintana, who pitched six strong innings. Quintana gave up one run on seven hits, with seven strikeouts and one walk.

“He had a nice night,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Besides the home run, he had one inning, got in a tight spot and worked his way out of it. But he was throwing strikes early.”

“Kluber did a really good job tonight,” Quintana said. “I tried to get more innings, give them more and more. But it was a pretty good game.”

After losing three of four games to Detroit to start their homestand, the Indians have won the first two games of their series with the White Sox. They have done it with pitching, outscoring the White Sox 5-2.

Chicago took an early 1-0 lead by scoring an unearned run in the third inning. After Kluber retired the first seven batters, left fielder Jordan Danks singled to right field with one out. Danks then stole second on strike three to catcher Tyler Flowers.

Center fielder Adam Eaton hit a sharp grounder that handcuffed first baseman Jesus Aguilar for Cleveland’s major-league-high 108th error. Danks scored on the play, giving the White Sox a 1-0 lead.

Cleveland tied it when Santana led off the bottom of the fourth inning with his 25th home run, over the left-field wall.

The White Sox had a chance to score in the top of the fifth inning when they had runners on second and third with two outs, but Bourn made a diving catch on a sinking liner hit by Eaton for the third out.

“That ball was hit into no-man’s land, but Bourn came out of nowhere,” Francona said.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cleveland loaded the bases with one out, but likewise failed to score.

The complete game brings Kluber’s season total to a career-high 204 1/3 innings pitched, but his manager isn’t concerned.

“He’s been so consistent all year, his tank looks as full as it’s ever been,” Francona said.

“This is why we do all the work over the winter and between starts,” said Kluber, who has allowed two or fewer runs in 13 of his last 16 starts. “It’s late in the season and I‘m in a good spot. I don’t feel like I‘m wearing down.”

NOTES: White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez, who was removed from Friday’s game in the fifth inning after getting hit by a pitch in the left foot, was back in the lineup Saturday. ... Before the game, Indians president Mark Shapiro presented White Sox 1B Paul Konerko with a souvenir guitar from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to commemorate the last trip to Cleveland by Konerko, who is retiring at the end of the season.